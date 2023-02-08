I'm logging into Intune with a Global Administrator account. I can access the Surface Management Portal, but when I select "New Repair Request" to lodge a repair job I get the message that I don't have access to the page and I need to log in as a different user.

Is anyone else using the Surface Management Portal and, if so, are you able to see if your are able to open a New Repair Request (you need to submit it, just see if you can get into the page)?

I've tried different accounts and changing roles, but nothing has any impact. Everything else in Intune and the Surface Management Portal works, it's just this one option giving an error.