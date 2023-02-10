I moved my connection from Spark to Voyager today and then went to metaname to update the IP addresses for my DNS servers.
I keep getting errors from their portal saying:
We're sorry, but something went wrong.
We've been notified about this issue and we'll take a look at it shortly.
It appears that changes I have made are recorded by metaname, but nothing has been propagated to the root servers.
I have tried to reach metaname via phone and also by email with no response.
Has anyone else had problems with them today?