I moved my connection from Spark to Voyager today and then went to metaname to update the IP addresses for my DNS servers.

I keep getting errors from their portal saying:

We're sorry, but something went wrong.

We've been notified about this issue and we'll take a look at it shortly.

It appears that changes I have made are recorded by metaname, but nothing has been propagated to the root servers.

I have tried to reach metaname via phone and also by email with no response.

Has anyone else had problems with them today?