Anyone had their email domain rejected for "Your access to this mail system has been rejected due to poor reputation"?
turtleattacks

#303624 23-Feb-2023 16:23
Hi guys, 

 

We have a business that needs to email an email within NZ Police (police.govt.nz). 

The email is hosted on Outlook and I have DKIM, SPF and DMARC all set up properly via Cloudflare. 

Mostly, all ours get through okay but the Police's mail servers are bouncing back with the following message:

 

Your access to this mail system has been rejected due to poor reputation of a domain used in message transfer

 

Sounds like that our domain name is getting rejected? I've ran some tests and it doesn't appear that our domain is in any sort of list.

Any help would be appreciated!

 

 

boosacnoodle
  #3040968 23-Feb-2023 16:26
How old is your domain name?

turtleattacks

  #3040970 23-Feb-2023 16:27
Registered on: 2022-07-18

 

However, the exchange server was only attached last week. 

SirHumphreyAppleby
  #3040977 23-Feb-2023 16:53
turtleattacks:

 

We have a business that needs to email an email within NZ Police (police.govt.nz). 

 

This is ridiculous. If it's a case of having to e-mail them, you've done that and it's their problem if they don't get it IMO. If you actually want them to receive it, e-mail postmaster@police.govt.nz and tell them to fix it.



turtleattacks

  #3040981 23-Feb-2023 16:59
Does Postmaster emails actually get read? :D

SirHumphreyAppleby
  #3040983 23-Feb-2023 17:05
turtleattacks:

 

Does Postmaster emails actually get read? :D

 

 

Rarely, although I do read mine. Since you've queried it, it's probably too late for your to plausibly deny that you weren't aware it would probably never be read.

 

 

turtleattacks

  #3040984 23-Feb-2023 17:05
Is there anything else we can do from our end? 

 

 

 

SirHumphreyAppleby
  #3040988 23-Feb-2023 17:17
turtleattacks:

 

Is there anything else we can do from our end? 

 

 

What's the TTL on your MX records? I've seen some e-mail reports indicating this should be at least 48 hours. Bit of a pain when you're planning migration, but people who run spam filters think they know best. Damn things should be illegal, especially for government operations.

 

Also, make sure you have a PTR on the sending IP address.

