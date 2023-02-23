turtleattacks:

Hi guys,

We have a business that needs to email an email within NZ Police (police.govt.nz).



The email is hosted on Outlook and I have DKIM, SPF and DMARC all set up properly via Cloudflare.



Mostly, all ours get through okay but the Police's mail servers are bouncing back with the following message:

Your access to this mail system has been rejected due to poor reputation of a domain used in message transfer

Sounds like that our domain name is getting rejected? I've ran some tests and it doesn't appear that our domain is in any sort of list.



Any help would be appreciated!