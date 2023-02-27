I have this configured to VPN into on-prem network with Fortigate talking to RADIUS, which in turn talks to Azure. It works perfectly for push notifications to the Authenticator app, you just approve them and you're away.

However, it's not working if the default sign-in method for MFA is not a notification (i.e. if the user is configured to use a one-time code or text message code). If the user is set up for text message codes, they receive the text message and are prompted to enter the code into the FortiClient software, but the connection then just times out. If the user is set up to use the one-time code from the app, they are again prompted but then it just times out after entering it.

I have a bit if a niche case for one particular user who we need to authenticate via text message, so it would be great if anyone has this working who could point me in the right direction. Google isn't helping.

Thanks