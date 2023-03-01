Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


ForumsIT Pro and developersFree or cheap database that is similar to Microsoft Access?
MurrayM

2281 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified

#303700 1-Mar-2023 17:19
Send private message

I'm in the process of starting up a small 2-man business and we need a database to store client information. As well as storing the usual contact details for a client, we want it to store some information that is unique to our business, and in a 1-to-many relationship (eg each client may have multiple cars).

 

This is the sort of thing that I could easily knock up with Microsoft Access (I used Access extensively 10+ years ago). But because cost is a consideration, and I run Linux, I thought I'd look for some alternatives to Access. Whatever the solution is it has to be multi-user and allow for two users connecting from different locations, allow data to be displayed/updated in forms, forms must be able to handle 1-many relationships (eg sub-forms within forms). The solution I came up with was a MySQL database on a web host to store the data and a front-end that would run on local PC's and store/handle forms, queries and reports.

 

I looked at LibreOffice Base, as I saw some people claiming it to be the closest thing to Access. Initially it seemed to tick all the boxes: it can connect to a remote MySQL DB and it allows for forms and reports and sub-forms. But the more I played with Base the more I found it was very unpolished; in 3 hours of experimenting it crashed 4 times, the report builder seemed to have a mind of its own when dragging fields around and would often place the field miles away from where I thought I'd dragged it to, it doesn't seem possible to specify a size for a form so that it always open to that size (all forms open in the same size window), if using a MySQL DB as the data source you have to enter the password for the MySQL DB every time you initially connect to it (eg once per session).

 

Are there any other free/low cost databases that I can consider or is LibreOffice Base the closest that comes to Microsoft Access?

Create new topic
marpada
410 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #3043733 1-Mar-2023 17:42
Send private message quote this post

You might want to use an open-source CRM and host it in a cheap VPS, or a SaaS like Hubspot, otherwise you might spend a lot of time re-inventing the wheel.

Create new topic





News and reviews »

Synology DS923+ Review
Posted 15-Jan-2023 16:59

HP EliteBook 860 16-inch G9 Review
Posted 19-Dec-2022 13:02

Formula 1 on Sky From 2023
Posted 16-Dec-2022 13:33

TVNZ To Become the Home of New Zealand Cricket
Posted 16-Dec-2022 10:18

Spark Announces Exit of Spark Sport in the Second Half of 2023
Posted 16-Dec-2022 10:13

Zeronet Launches Its Sustainable Internet Service
Posted 13-Dec-2022 09:58

Epson Launches New 4K Pro-UHD Home Theatre Projector
Posted 9-Dec-2022 11:00

Dyson Zone Headphones and Personal Air Purifier to Launch in January 2023
Posted 8-Dec-2022 13:02

Hundreds of Drivers Lodging Backpay Claims With Uber
Posted 7-Dec-2022 09:25

Small Town Newspaper in New Zealand First With Google
Posted 6-Dec-2022 14:41

HP Spectre x360 2-in-1 Laptop Review
Posted 30-Nov-2022 15:38

Keeping Your Guard up in the Face of Socially Engineered Scams
Posted 28-Nov-2022 17:37

JBL Quantum 810 Wireless Review
Posted 25-Nov-2022 12:23

Netgear Orbi RBKE963 Quad-Band WiFi 6E Mesh System Review
Posted 25-Nov-2022 10:53

Seagate Introduces New Star Wars-inspired HDDs
Posted 24-Nov-2022 10:24


Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.




RSS feeds
Main feed
Forums feed
Copyright
©2002-2023 Geekzone®
Site features
Geekzone BI dashboard
Geekzone Badges
Geekzone Slack
Geekzone on Twitter
Affiliate links
Mighty Ape
Sharesies
Site Information
Subscribe to Geekzone
Privacy Statement
Forum Usage Guidelines (FUG)
Advertising
Trademark and copyright


This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

 