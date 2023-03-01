Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


ForumsIT Pro and developersCheapest way to get Microsoft Access
MurrayM

2281 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified

#303701 1-Mar-2023 17:27
Send private message quote this post

Continuing my hunt for a Microsoft Access alternative (see here) I'm thinking if I can't find a suitable alternative to Access then I might be able to use the real thing. Even though I run Linux I do have Oracle VM VirtualBox set up to run Windows 10 and it seems to run quite well, so I'm guessing I can run Access within that.

 

That being the case, what's the cheapest way to get Access? Can you buy it by itself like you used to be able to in the old days or is it only available via something like Microsoft 365 Personal/Family? I see I can buy Microsoft 365 Personal directly from Microsoft for $119 per year or $10 per month. I only need Access, don't need Word, Excel, Outlook, etc; any way to buy just Access?

Create new topic
Andib
1258 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted

  #3043731 1-Mar-2023 17:40
Send private message quote this post

Access is avaliable as a standalone product from Microsft

 

https://www.microsoft.com/en-nz/microsoft-365/p/access/cfq7ttc0hhmx?activetab=pivot:overviewtab

 

 

 

Anywhere cheaper and you start getting into the 'grey market' keys which for a business I would avoid.




Signing up for Frank Energy? Use my referral and we both get $50 credit.

Affiliate link
 
 
 

Affiliate link: Free kids accounts - trade shares and funds (NZ, US) with Sharesies.
CYaBro
3913 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted

  #3043740 1-Mar-2023 17:50
Send private message quote this post

FYI you can't use Microsoft 365 Personal/Family subscriptions in a commercial setting.

 

You'd need Microsoft 365 Apps for Business.

johno1234
676 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #3043741 1-Mar-2023 18:01
Send private message quote this post

I’m a fan of anvil which might work if you wanted something web hosted rather than desktop. There’s-a free edition.

https://anvil.works/

Create new topic





News and reviews »

Synology DS923+ Review
Posted 15-Jan-2023 16:59

HP EliteBook 860 16-inch G9 Review
Posted 19-Dec-2022 13:02

Formula 1 on Sky From 2023
Posted 16-Dec-2022 13:33

TVNZ To Become the Home of New Zealand Cricket
Posted 16-Dec-2022 10:18

Spark Announces Exit of Spark Sport in the Second Half of 2023
Posted 16-Dec-2022 10:13

Zeronet Launches Its Sustainable Internet Service
Posted 13-Dec-2022 09:58

Epson Launches New 4K Pro-UHD Home Theatre Projector
Posted 9-Dec-2022 11:00

Dyson Zone Headphones and Personal Air Purifier to Launch in January 2023
Posted 8-Dec-2022 13:02

Hundreds of Drivers Lodging Backpay Claims With Uber
Posted 7-Dec-2022 09:25

Small Town Newspaper in New Zealand First With Google
Posted 6-Dec-2022 14:41

HP Spectre x360 2-in-1 Laptop Review
Posted 30-Nov-2022 15:38

Keeping Your Guard up in the Face of Socially Engineered Scams
Posted 28-Nov-2022 17:37

JBL Quantum 810 Wireless Review
Posted 25-Nov-2022 12:23

Netgear Orbi RBKE963 Quad-Band WiFi 6E Mesh System Review
Posted 25-Nov-2022 10:53

Seagate Introduces New Star Wars-inspired HDDs
Posted 24-Nov-2022 10:24








Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.




RSS feeds
Main feed
Forums feed
Copyright
©2002-2023 Geekzone®
Site features
Geekzone BI dashboard
Geekzone Badges
Geekzone Slack
Geekzone on Twitter
Affiliate links
Mighty Ape
Sharesies
Site Information
Subscribe to Geekzone
Privacy Statement
Forum Usage Guidelines (FUG)
Advertising
Trademark and copyright


This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

 