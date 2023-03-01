Continuing my hunt for a Microsoft Access alternative (see here) I'm thinking if I can't find a suitable alternative to Access then I might be able to use the real thing. Even though I run Linux I do have Oracle VM VirtualBox set up to run Windows 10 and it seems to run quite well, so I'm guessing I can run Access within that.

That being the case, what's the cheapest way to get Access? Can you buy it by itself like you used to be able to in the old days or is it only available via something like Microsoft 365 Personal/Family? I see I can buy Microsoft 365 Personal directly from Microsoft for $119 per year or $10 per month. I only need Access, don't need Word, Excel, Outlook, etc; any way to buy just Access?