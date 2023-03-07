My dog groomer has been using Facebook to manage bookings but finding it does stupid things with bookings.
Can anyone recommend a booking system apart from what I can see is the main player in NZ ezybook.
Main requirements are.
- Easy / intuitive booking for owner and customers to book a time based on dog size.
- Sending out emails with iCals with customisable reminder time (24/12 hours, multiple reminders)
Optionally
- Facebook integration to send Facebook PM with time. To allow easy transition.
- SMS support to send out text reminders.
Any suggestions. I think SMS will be the tough one, and knowing the additional cost from domestic SMS brings.
Thoughts?