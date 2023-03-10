Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
IT Pro and developers Weird 365 / Access Work or School account problem on Windows 10
mobiusnz

331 posts

Ultimate Geek


#303809 10-Mar-2023 13:30
I have this ONE user - She has a laptop joined to a local AD domain all working fine. She then has a 365 Standard account with Office installed, logged in and email/Teams etc setup which adds the 365 Account to the Access Work or School and then things behave as expected.

 

The problem is a number of times now its gotten to the point where Outlook stalls are the loading splash screen and teams comes up with a problem connecting with a login link that just loops through.

 

The only way to fix it is delete the Work or School account, reboot. Then you go back and the account is still there so you delete it again. Run Outlook and it prompts for the login details, logs in, re-adds the account and works like a dream for an indeterminate period of time.

 

The user swears if she only uses the laptop at work its fine and continues working. If she takes it home, bang the account won't work and won't work anywhere anymore until I remove it and re-login.

 

I can't find anything on this problem as its a little tricky for me to decide what to search on - Whatever I try I get lots of generic stuff about joining work and school etc but I can't find anyone else seeing the same symptom.

 

I guess its one of those issues where maybe I'm best just to delete her local profile altogether on the laptop and then log her in and set her profile on the PC up from scratch but just wondering if anyone has any thoughts or has seen this symptom.

 

She has the same logged into a desktop at the office and thats been bullet proof and they don't have any weird Azure Location conditions or anything (Or a plan that includes that anyway).

 

I don't want to have to kill the profile but that'll be the next step. As you know you just get some users where they'll be ringing daily with "Blah doesn't work" which is just a small change in her profile that needs a click - Basically, a user who doesn't like change :)

 

I would like to know if there is something triggering it rather than just getting brutal but that might be the only solution.

PS - I've been setting users up on 365 since 2010 as Exchange Online and have done 1000's - This is the only time I've seen this symptom which is why its bugging me so much. I don't like being beaten ;)




Matt Beechey

 

Mobius Network Solutions

Andib
1261 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted

  #3048663 10-Mar-2023 14:43
Repeated sign in issues like this generally point to a TPM that's starting to play up. 
Try clear the TPM and re-sign in, remembering to make sure (if enabled) you have the bitlocker recovery key) BEFORE you clear the TPM.




