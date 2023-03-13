Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
NZ domain name registrar that allows renewal without logging in
#303835 13-Mar-2023 11:33
We've used FreeParking for client domains for years and have been comfortable with paying their slightly higher prices as we were getting a great level of service from their local team.  Since they were bought out, and the back-end systems change botched badly, we've fallen out of love with them and are looking for a new registrar.

 

One of the FreeParking features that was really handy was their renewal notes had a quick renew link that allowed you to pay for a standard renewal with a credit card without having to log in.  This allowed the task of renewing domain names to be completed by our admin team and not needing a tech to be involved.  From a business perspective this was much more cost-effective.  Security-wise, the tech team has access to passwords to login to the domain name registrar and our admin team does not have this access.

 

Is anyone aware of a domain name provider (ideally locally owned) that has a similar feature where a renewal could be processed by our admin team without needing to log in? We could modify our workflow slightly but I want this task to remain with our admin team and to not involve passwords.

 

Cheers




  #3049509 13-Mar-2023 11:45
Use Metaname, I can transfer credit into my account via direct credit in advance and then it automatically renews and I get an email saying it has been renewed.
No need to login to the portal at all.




  #3049510 13-Mar-2023 11:46
I'm not sure I'd trust a registrar that allows renewals without the account password. Have you considered setting up auto-renew?

  #3049511 13-Mar-2023 11:48
we use a combination of godaddy and azure, both allow for auto renewal of domains and certs

 

Godaddy require a creditcard/paypal attached to your account to activate auto renewals is pretty pricey but being we are an enterprise, we require the incredible 24/7 support they offer

 

I dont ever recall them not being able to resolve an issue/query during first point of contact

 

Used their domain brokerage service recently for us to acquire a .com domain we wanted but already registered, the domain broker was very good and managed to secure the domain for us

 

Azure is good, cheap and easy but they only have limited TLD domains that can be registered unfortunately and just add whatever auto renews to the bill at the end of the month 

 

 

 

For personal use, I use namecheap as they offer the cheapest .io domains I could find, have free privacy protection and auto renew. never have to contact their support however so don't know how it is. 

 

 



  #3049513 13-Mar-2023 11:51
Metaname - I dont have to do anything. CC is on file and it just renews my domains as required. You do recieve several emails which is nice. Domain is renewed and account goes into negative and is cleared via CC the day after.

