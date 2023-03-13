We've used FreeParking for client domains for years and have been comfortable with paying their slightly higher prices as we were getting a great level of service from their local team. Since they were bought out, and the back-end systems change botched badly, we've fallen out of love with them and are looking for a new registrar.

One of the FreeParking features that was really handy was their renewal notes had a quick renew link that allowed you to pay for a standard renewal with a credit card without having to log in. This allowed the task of renewing domain names to be completed by our admin team and not needing a tech to be involved. From a business perspective this was much more cost-effective. Security-wise, the tech team has access to passwords to login to the domain name registrar and our admin team does not have this access.

Is anyone aware of a domain name provider (ideally locally owned) that has a similar feature where a renewal could be processed by our admin team without needing to log in? We could modify our workflow slightly but I want this task to remain with our admin team and to not involve passwords.

Cheers