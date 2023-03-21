The security flaws are rated a 10/10 by Google and Samsung. Users are advised by both companies to disable Voice over LTE (VoLTE) and Wi-Fi calling ASAP on the devices listed below:

According to Samsung Semiconductor (January 2023), these are the affected chipsets: Exynos Modem 5123, Exynos Modem 5300, Exynos 980, Exynos 1080, and Exynos Auto T5123. Google compiled a list of likely affected products:

Samsung Galaxy phones including those in the S22, M33, M13, M12, A71, A53, A33, A21, A13, A12, and A04 series Vivo phones including those in the S16, S15, S6, X70, X60, and X30 series Google Pixel 6 and 6 Pro, Pixel 6a, Pixel 7 and 7 Pro Any wearables that use the Exynos W920 chipset Any vehicles that use the Exynos Auto T5123 chipset

https://9to5google.com/2023/03/16/google-exynos-modem-vulnerabilities/

Tests conducted by Project Zero confirm that those four vulnerabilities allow an attacker to remotely compromise a phone at the baseband level with no user interaction, and require only that the attacker know the victim’s phone number.