I tried some googling but couldn't find the answer

When you do a whois via command based utility on a NZ domain now you no longer get the expiry date only Updated Date, Creation Date, Original Created

If you go to dnc.org.nz and do the same lookup you get the expiry date if you do a .com domain then you get this information

I am trying to set up some monitoring on a number of domain names and wanted to create a monitor that checks the expiry using powershell

Does anyone know of any other way to get the expiry date of a domain from the command prompt even if it is a third party utility or by using another server in the whois lookup

Cheers