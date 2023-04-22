kingdragonfly

I got this SMS message from an Australian mobile number, +61 413 520 252
NZ Transport Agency Toll Roads NZTA-You have an outstanding fee to be processed as soon as possible within 24 hours. So as not to fine. https://t.ly/NZ.TOLLpay
I went onto "t.ly" website to see if they were like bitly, where you could expand the URL. Of course they didn't, and they only have an email address to report a link, both very suspicious.
The URL was redirected to "https://xinsmturl.top/"
I did a WhoIs on that domain, and it lists the owner as
- "Nathan Collier" in Victoria Australia.
- * 新加坡商阿里巴巴电子商务股份有限公司
- "Singaporean Alibaba E-Commerce Co., Ltd."
Which then redirected to the official NZTA website.
Did the scammer simply screw up the redirections? Was he trying to bounce from "t.ly" to "Alibaba" to a cloned web site?
(sidenote: I reported it to both the NZTA phishing report website and the DIA)