kingdragonfly

NZ Transport Agency Toll Roads NZTA-You have an outstanding fee to be processed as soon as possible within 24 hours. So as not to fine. https://t.ly/NZ.TOLLpay

"Nathan Collier" in Victoria Australia.

* 新加坡商阿里巴巴电子商务股份有限公司

"Singaporean Alibaba E-Commerce Co., Ltd."

Question: how is this obvious scam text supposed to work, in other words redirected to a phishing website?I got this SMS message from an Australian mobile number, +61 413 520 252I went onto "t.ly" website to see if they were like bitly, where you could expand the URL. Of course they didn't, and they only have an email address to report a link, both very suspicious.The URL was redirected to "https://xinsmturl.top/"I did a WhoIs on that domain, and it lists the owner asWhich then redirected to the official NZTA website.Did the scammer simply screw up the redirections? Was he trying to bounce from "t.ly" to "Alibaba" to a cloned web site?(sidenote: I reported it to both the NZTA phishing report website and the DIA