kingdragonfly

7912 posts

Uber Geek


#304301 22-Apr-2023 10:36
Question: how is this obvious scam text supposed to work, in other words redirected to a phishing website?

I got this SMS message from an Australian mobile number, +61 413 520 252

NZ Transport Agency Toll Roads NZTA-You have an outstanding fee to be processed as soon as possible within 24 hours. So as not to fine. https://t.ly/NZ.TOLLpay

I went onto "t.ly" website to see if they were like bitly, where you could expand the URL. Of course they didn't, and they only have an email address to report a link, both very suspicious.

The URL was redirected to "https://xinsmturl.top/"

I did a WhoIs on that domain, and it lists the owner as
  • "Nathan Collier" in Victoria Australia.
  • * 新加坡商阿里巴巴电子商务股份有限公司
  • "Singaporean Alibaba E-Commerce Co., Ltd."


Which then redirected to the official NZTA website.

Did the scammer simply screw up the redirections? Was he trying to bounce from "t.ly" to "Alibaba" to a cloned web site?

(sidenote: I reported it to both the NZTA phishing report website and the DIA)

stick
258 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #3066851 22-Apr-2023 10:49
My Dad got two of these in two days, also a similar link. I just reported them to 7726 :)




freitasm
BDFL - Memuneh
75367 posts

Uber Geek

Administrator
ID Verified
Trusted
Geekzone
Lifetime subscriber

  #3066852 22-Apr-2023 10:51
It is obvious to you and me but to a few others it may not be. And any credit card number collected is a proft.




