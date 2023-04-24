My Plesk website host, 1stdomains recently upgraded the MariaDB 10.4 to 10.6 and my website stops working.

I get the following exception report:

Doctrine\DBAL\Driver\PDO\Exception thrown with message “SQLSTATE[HY000] [2002] Connection refused”

I am using:

ConcreteCMS 9.1.2

Plesk PHP 8.1.16

Localhost:3306

Website is ok on a legacy MariaDB 10.4.21 (MySQL 5.7)

Website stops working with MariaDB 10.6.12 (MySQL 8)

1stdomains says: We recommend that you thoroughly test all features and sections of your website now to test for any compatibility issues. 1stdomains happily switch me between DB 10.4 and 10.6 while I look for a solution.

I have asked for help on the ConcreteCMS forum which suggests there is a database connector problem.

I have checked that all the ConcreteCMS prerequisites are all available on 1stdomains Plesk.

If I can't get my website working with MariaDB 10.6 then I am thinking I will clean out my hosting history and do a fresh install using ConcreteCMS 9.2 and rebuild my website. I have backups of my website.

Any help would be most appreciated.

TIA

Gordon