My website (using ConcreteCMS 9.1.2) stops working when my Plesk host upgraded to MariaDB 10.6
My Plesk website host, 1stdomains recently upgraded the MariaDB 10.4 to 10.6 and my website stops working.

 

I get the following exception report:

 

Doctrine\DBAL\Driver\PDO\Exception thrown with message “SQLSTATE[HY000] [2002] Connection refused”

 

I am using:

 

ConcreteCMS 9.1.2
Plesk PHP 8.1.16

 

Localhost:3306

 

Website is ok on a legacy MariaDB 10.4.21 (MySQL 5.7)
Website stops working with MariaDB 10.6.12 (MySQL 8)

 

1stdomains says: We recommend that you thoroughly test all features and sections of your website now to test for any compatibility issues. 1stdomains happily switch me between DB 10.4 and 10.6 while I look for a solution.

 

I have asked for help on the ConcreteCMS forum which suggests there is a database connector problem.

 

I have checked that all the ConcreteCMS prerequisites are all available on 1stdomains Plesk.

 

If I can't get my website working with MariaDB 10.6 then I am thinking I will clean out my hosting history and do a fresh install using ConcreteCMS 9.2 and rebuild my website. I have backups of my website.

 

Any help would be most appreciated.

 

TIA

 

Wow.... email just arrived from 1stdomains:

 

Great news, I've reverted back your database to the new version, and I modified your database connection string and that worked.

 

