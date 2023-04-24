My Plesk website host, 1stdomains recently upgraded the MariaDB 10.4 to 10.6 and my website stops working.
I get the following exception report:
Doctrine\DBAL\Driver\PDO\Exception thrown with message “SQLSTATE[HY000] [2002] Connection refused”
I am using:
ConcreteCMS 9.1.2
Plesk PHP 8.1.16
Localhost:3306
Website is ok on a legacy MariaDB 10.4.21 (MySQL 5.7)
Website stops working with MariaDB 10.6.12 (MySQL 8)
1stdomains says: We recommend that you thoroughly test all features and sections of your website now to test for any compatibility issues. 1stdomains happily switch me between DB 10.4 and 10.6 while I look for a solution.
I have asked for help on the ConcreteCMS forum which suggests there is a database connector problem.
I have checked that all the ConcreteCMS prerequisites are all available on 1stdomains Plesk.
If I can't get my website working with MariaDB 10.6 then I am thinking I will clean out my hosting history and do a fresh install using ConcreteCMS 9.2 and rebuild my website. I have backups of my website.
Any help would be most appreciated.
TIA
Gordon