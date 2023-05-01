I have noticed that more often than not, thee links given in a scam email will return an Unknown source or 404 error message.
Is this because that by the time I've seen the scam the scammers have moved on to another address to avoid detection?
Most of us don't click the links.
I would guess it's most likely because the scam sites have been shutdown rather than the scammers moving on to avoid detection. Many of the scams will be sent by malware, so there isn't the opportunity to update the URL if it changes.