Running PS script as GPO on logon

xpd

xpd

Trash bandit
12593 posts

Uber Geek

Retired Mod
ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

#305727 31-May-2023 12:21
Send private message quote this post

GPO etc is not my area of expertise, hence my query :)

 

I have a powershell script that I run manually to obtain asset details from systems, which works (usually) well.

 

I figured lets try adding it to grou policy to run on each system upon login.

 

So have added to GP, linked it to a test OU where my system resides.

 

According to a GPResult, the GPO is being applied, but Im not seeing any output etc on the desktop or an end result (which should be an email)

 

Now, Im guessing that its something to do with the powershell script itself that is the issue, something in it dosent play with GP and it just is not running.

 

 

 

Ideas/advice/tips welcome :D

 

 

 

Set-ExecutionPolicy Bypass -Scope Process
echo ""
echo ""
echo "Asset Identification Script now running....... please wait."
echo "This window will close automatically"

 


$mailParams = @{
    SmtpServer                 = 'xxxxxxmail.protection.outlook.com'
    Port                       = '25'
    UseSSL                     = $true   
    From                       = 'xxxxxx@coastguard.nz'
    To                         = 'xxxxxxxx@coastguard.nz'
    Subject                    = "Email from $($env:COMPUTERNAME) at $(Get-Date)"
    Body                       =  "This is an automated email sent from $($env:COMPUTERNAME) at $(Get-Date) with Serial Number $(Get-WmiObject win32_bios | select Serialnumber) by $($env:UserName)"
DeliveryNotificationOption = 'OnFailure'
}

 

## Send the email
Send-MailMessage @mailParams




       Gavin / xpd / FastRaccoon

 

             Website - Store

 

Server   : Win 10 Pro, 16GB RAM, 8TB HDD, i5-6500

 

Desktop : Win 10 Pro, 16GB RAM, 500GB SSD, i5-3470S, 1050Ti

 

Take a Lifesaving Leap with Coastguard

Create new topic
mentalinc
2604 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #3082741 31-May-2023 12:46
Send private message quote this post

Powershell execution policy issue?




CPU: AMD 5900x | RAM: GSKILL Trident Z Neo RGB F4-3600C16D-32GTZNC-32-GB | MB:  Asus X570-E | GFX: EVGA FTW3 Ultra RTX 3080Ti| Monitor: LG 27GL850-B 2560x1440

 

 

 
 
 
 

Shop Mighty Ape for electronics, games, computers books and more (affiliate link).
evilonenz
/dev/urandom
226 posts

Master Geek

ID Verified
Lifetime subscriber

  #3082744 31-May-2023 12:48
Send private message quote this post

I'd be setting the execution policy outside of the script itself, preferably in the command/argument that is launching powershell at logon.

 

Really does depend on how you've got the GPO configured, many ways to skin this cat.

xpd

xpd

Trash bandit
12593 posts

Uber Geek

Retired Mod
ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3082762 31-May-2023 13:24
Send private message quote this post

Thanks, will look at the execution :) Think you're probably onto something :D

 

 




       Gavin / xpd / FastRaccoon

 

             Website - Store

 

Server   : Win 10 Pro, 16GB RAM, 8TB HDD, i5-6500

 

Desktop : Win 10 Pro, 16GB RAM, 500GB SSD, i5-3470S, 1050Ti

 

Take a Lifesaving Leap with Coastguard



Tockly
329 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #3082771 31-May-2023 13:39
Send private message quote this post

Also one thing to check is that the information is available at the point the GPO runs. They tend to run very early in the logon process and the services that provide the info you're after may have not started yet. I've tended in the past to put a 30 second sleep in these types of scripts.

 

And maybe check that the System account can access the info as well. The GPO maybe running under the System account rather than the account you're logging in with.




 

Ruphus
359 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #3082798 31-May-2023 14:49
Send private message quote this post

Out of curiosity, where are you expecting to see the output?

If this is a computer based login script, then the script will run before the login screen appears. Output windows are suppressed at that stage.

MadEngineer
3364 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #3082937 31-May-2023 17:44
Send private message quote this post

Permissions on the destination share?




You're not on Atlantis anymore, Duncan Idaho.

xpd

xpd

Trash bandit
12593 posts

Uber Geek

Retired Mod
ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3082948 31-May-2023 18:17
Send private message quote this post

Ruphus: Out of curiosity, where are you expecting to see the output?

If this is a computer based login script, then the script will run before the login screen appears. Output windows are suppressed at that stage.

 

Script generates an email to a specific account - so output window not required, but when run on its own it does have one.

 

 




       Gavin / xpd / FastRaccoon

 

             Website - Store

 

Server   : Win 10 Pro, 16GB RAM, 8TB HDD, i5-6500

 

Desktop : Win 10 Pro, 16GB RAM, 500GB SSD, i5-3470S, 1050Ti

 

Take a Lifesaving Leap with Coastguard



xpd

xpd

Trash bandit
12593 posts

Uber Geek

Retired Mod
ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3082950 31-May-2023 18:17
Send private message quote this post

MadEngineer: Permissions on the destination share?

 

Shares all good with permissions etc

 

 




       Gavin / xpd / FastRaccoon

 

             Website - Store

 

Server   : Win 10 Pro, 16GB RAM, 8TB HDD, i5-6500

 

Desktop : Win 10 Pro, 16GB RAM, 500GB SSD, i5-3470S, 1050Ti

 

Take a Lifesaving Leap with Coastguard

Oblivian
6850 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified

  #3082951 31-May-2023 18:21
Send private message quote this post

Or massage it into creating/updating a new scheduled task run as system at login/unlock

Saves any sorta gpo delays or issues.

Saves any sorta gpo delays or issues.

jnimmo
1068 posts

Uber Geek


  #3083043 31-May-2023 22:13
Send private message quote this post

You could consider enrolling devices into an MDM type product too which would provide additional functionality, like InTune if licensing allows or something free like Fleet/osquery How to install osquery and enroll Windows devices into Fleet | Fleet for osquery (fleetdm.com)

Create new topic





