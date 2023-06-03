Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
IT Services provider hit by cyberattack - June 2023
#305782 3-Jun-2023 08:16
Unfortunately, a Kiwi IT service company seems to have been hit by a cyberattack.  This story linked below broke on the NZ Herald web site last night.  The story mentions Lantech being Auckland-based, though their offices are listed on their web site as being in the lower half of the North Island.  The story also suggests the attack has impacted their vOffice hosting environment, which likely only impacts a small percentage of their clients.

 

Fenz IT supplier hit by cyberattack, emergency services operational - NZ Herald 

 

I don't know if anyone on the Lantech team frequents Geekzone, but if you do please let your management team know I'm volunteering our Auckland-based team to help.  Ring our office number 09 950 4221 which is answered 24/7.  We could have a couple of guys work Level 1 tickets and let your team focus on recovery or similar.  No strings.  No cost.  I've left voicemail on your landline but as you may be head down this may not be discovered until next week.




“Don't believe anything you read on the net. Except this. Well, including this, I suppose.” Douglas Adams

 

Referral links to services I use, really like, and may be rewarded if you sign up:
PocketSmith for budgeting and personal finance management.  A great Kiwi company.

  #3084314 3-Jun-2023 10:13
I love how these sorts of events bring the industry closer together rather than driving us apart.

