Barracuda Email Gateway ESG Vulnerability
#305866 9-Jun-2023 11:23
CVE-2023-2868: Total Compromise of Physical Barracuda ESG Appliances | Rapid7 Blog

 

 

The company indicated they had pushed patches to their global ESG customer base on May 20, 2023. On May 21, Barracuda deployed an additional script to “contain the incident and counter unauthorized access methods.” However, on June 6, the company updated their advisory to warn customers that physical devices should be completely replaced, irrespective of firmware version or patch level.

 

The pivot from patch to total replacement of affected devices is fairly stunning and implies the malware the threat actors deployed somehow achieves persistence at a low enough level that even wiping the device wouldn’t eradicate attacker access.

 

 

More details Barracuda Email Security Gateway Appliance (ESG) Vulnerability 




  #3086885 9-Jun-2023 11:29
Wow.  That's horrendous for Barracuda and their clients.  I've not used their gear but if I understand correctly they have a great reputation.




“Don't believe anything you read on the net. Except this. Well, including this, I suppose.” Douglas Adams

 

