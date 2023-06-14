Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
ForumsIT Pro and developersAWS Outage 2023-06-14
Delphinus

#305927 14-Jun-2023 09:05
We noticed this morning our Authy 2factor push notifications were not working. 

 

Xero's status page also referenced an AWS outage. https://status.developer.xero.com/incidents/sml9p8snxsdj 

 

AWS Status: [01:48 PM PDT] Beginning at 11:49 AM PDT, customers began experiencing errors and latencies with multiple AWS services in the US-EAST-1 Region. Our engineering teams were immediately engaged and began investigating. We quickly narrowed down the root cause to be an issue with a subsystem responsible for capacity management for AWS Lambda, which caused errors directly for customers (including through API Gateway) and indirectly through the use by other AWS services. We have associated other services that are impacted by this issue to this post on the Health Dashboard.

 

Twilio's status page showing issues, including this chestnut  "Customers may be unable to create support tickets via Sendgrid. Check SendGrid’s status page for more details."

 

 

Dynamic
  #3089873 14-Jun-2023 09:07
We've just been advised by one of our key vendors that this is the reason we've had issues with our job tracking system this morning. A little unhelpful in the start of a busy day!




timmmay
  #3089883 14-Jun-2023 09:32
[02:00 PM PDT] Many AWS services are now fully recovered and marked Resolved on this event. We are continuing to work to fully recover all services.

