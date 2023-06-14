We noticed this morning our Authy 2factor push notifications were not working.

Xero's status page also referenced an AWS outage. https://status.developer.xero.com/incidents/sml9p8snxsdj

AWS Status: [01:48 PM PDT] Beginning at 11:49 AM PDT, customers began experiencing errors and latencies with multiple AWS services in the US-EAST-1 Region. Our engineering teams were immediately engaged and began investigating. We quickly narrowed down the root cause to be an issue with a subsystem responsible for capacity management for AWS Lambda, which caused errors directly for customers (including through API Gateway) and indirectly through the use by other AWS services. We have associated other services that are impacted by this issue to this post on the Health Dashboard.

Twilio's status page showing issues, including this chestnut "Customers may be unable to create support tickets via Sendgrid. Check SendGrid’s status page for more details."