Anyone else running Yealink VC210 units for Teams ?

We were recommended these, but have had nothing but issues with them....... main issue now is that the video works at random.

Example: Im called from the VC210, I can see the video and they can see me. But then they'll call someone else, and they can see the other party, but the person at the other end cant see the VC210 camera.

This happens at random so is proving a PITA to troubleshoot and I cant find anyone online having this issue (so far)