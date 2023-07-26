Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
onmicrosoft.com -> zoho - Forwarding fails?
I have a MS account that is purely used for Teams (ie has a subscription) - its a XYZ@ABC.onmicrosoft.com email (not the one obviously)

 

When I send a Teams invite it comes from the above address. I've had a few people reply to that email that I have missed so I have set up forwarding (from the MS settings) from the account to my domain email on Zoho.

 

However, the forwarded emails are getting blocked with the message below;

 

XYZ@ABC.onmicrosoft.comRemote server returned '550 5.7.520 Access denied, Your organization does not allow external forwarding. Please contact your administrator for further assistance. AS(7555)'

 

Looking around on the Zoho site doesn't give a clear answer where this should be resolved ie Ive checked the spam filters, added the email to trusted and also allowed the MS domain but they are still getting blocked.

 

The few threads on the Zoho forums state that the issue is on the MS side but my interpretation of the message is that its Zoho blocking.

 

Has anybody got forwarding to Zoho working?

 

 

The error indicates that the 365 tenant is set to not allow external forwarding. It's on that side, not the Zoho side.




As @danfaulknor has said, the issue is on the Microsoft end. You'll find instructions on how to sort it here.

 

It is something that has come up a few times recently at my place of work.




Thanks, everyone, I think Ive located the settings in MS. I did have to enable customisation first which it said can take 24-48 hours to enable.

 

TBH I would have thought it would have warned/mentioned this when enabling forwarding! Which is why I figured it was on the other side of the fence.

