I have a MS account that is purely used for Teams (ie has a subscription) - its a XYZ@ABC.onmicrosoft.com email (not the one obviously)

When I send a Teams invite it comes from the above address. I've had a few people reply to that email that I have missed so I have set up forwarding (from the MS settings) from the account to my domain email on Zoho.

However, the forwarded emails are getting blocked with the message below;

XYZ@ABC.onmicrosoft.com

Remote server returned '550 5.7.520 Access denied, Your organization does not allow external forwarding. Please contact your administrator for further assistance. AS(7555)'

Looking around on the Zoho site doesn't give a clear answer where this should be resolved ie Ive checked the spam filters, added the email to trusted and also allowed the MS domain but they are still getting blocked.

The few threads on the Zoho forums state that the issue is on the MS side but my interpretation of the message is that its Zoho blocking.

Has anybody got forwarding to Zoho working?