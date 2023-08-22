Hi. Has anybody here used or looked into https://www.wphost.nz/ previously / currently?

Any feedback or comments you are willing to share? Publicly or privately?

I like what they are offering at the price they are asking. What's offputting is they mention their NZBN multiple times, yet there is no current or historic record on the Companies Register that I can find. Their T&C's also don't mention a jurisdiction area that they operate under.

I'm searching for an interim hosting provider because I ran out of time wanting to do things my way.

Thx Dan, I already know about Prodigi & you've got an email.