#306808 23-Aug-2023 11:36
Anyone using ManageEngine ServiceDesk Plus ?

 

Looking at it as a complete replacement for our adhoc setup so we can get some decent tracking and reporting going on.

 

+/-'s ? 

 

 




  #3119326 23-Aug-2023 11:47
Isn't ManageEngine the one that got cyberslammed a few years ago?

 
 
 
 

  #3119332 23-Aug-2023 12:19
ManageEngine products are good value for what you pay however they frequently have some quite high-risk bugs. 

 

DO NOT publish it on the internet & keep on top of patching (they often will release several a month).




