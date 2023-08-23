Anyone using ManageEngine ServiceDesk Plus ?
Looking at it as a complete replacement for our adhoc setup so we can get some decent tracking and reporting going on.
+/-'s ?
Isn't ManageEngine the one that got cyberslammed a few years ago?
ManageEngine products are good value for what you pay however they frequently have some quite high-risk bugs.
DO NOT publish it on the internet & keep on top of patching (they often will release several a month).
