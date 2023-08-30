Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
ForumsIT Pro and developersAnyone here from crazydomains or know someone?
#306880 30-Aug-2023 14:43
We have a complex issue relating to what we believe is a rule, setup on smtp.webhost.co.nz who was acquired by Webdrive, then by openhost, then by crazy domains as best I can tell. 

 

I believe it's likely, considerably easier to interact with someone who can get to backend support rather than trying to get this done through an interaction with their default helpdesk (who I have had negative interactions with in the past with even basic requests).

 

 

 

If anyone has a channel to their more senior technical support, please PM me etc?

  #3121953 30-Aug-2023 16:21
Good luck..... they couldn't even handle doing a password reset for me let alone anything more technical :(

 

 

 

 




