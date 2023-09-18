So, arrived to work today, to an urgent message from a customer who's domains and DNS are with Crazy Domains.

No email, and no website. Can't login to any of their web tools.

Log into their CD Customer portal and find there are NO DNS records at all.

I get into chat. Apparently, the 'server' deleted them, they don't know why.

I calmly ask them to please reinstate them with urgency.

He reinstates some and refuses to do the rest (txt records) until we purchase a 'premium' DNS package.

I suggest that because their server removed the records they should reinstate them at no charge. The records existed, and we received no notice or notification that such behaviour was about to occur.

He point blank refuses to get a manager and then force closes the chat.

I can't recall the last time something this outrageous came across my desk.

I intend to lodge a formal complaint with Crazy Domains and DNC