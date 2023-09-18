Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


ForumsIT Pro and developersBeware CrazyDomains new 'Features'
networkn

Networkn
29773 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

#307083 18-Sep-2023 11:06
Send private message quote this post

So, arrived to work today, to an urgent message from a customer who's domains and DNS are with Crazy Domains. 

 

No email, and no website. Can't login to any of their web tools.

 

Log into their CD Customer portal and find there are NO DNS records at all. 

 

I get into chat. Apparently, the 'server' deleted them, they don't know why.

 

I calmly ask them to please reinstate them with urgency.

 

He reinstates some and refuses to do the rest (txt records) until we purchase a 'premium' DNS package.

 

I suggest that because their server removed the records they should reinstate them at no charge. The records existed, and we received no notice or notification that such behaviour was about to occur. 

 

He point blank refuses to get a manager and then force closes the chat. 

 

I can't recall the last time something this outrageous came across my desk. 

 

I intend to lodge a formal complaint with Crazy Domains and DNC

Create new topic
heavenlywild
4525 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #3128937 18-Sep-2023 11:09
Send private message quote this post

I must say my experience has been the complete opposite - I find their customer service one of the best across all industries. I can't believe I am saying this but in the last few years they have been more than helpful through chat.

 

Sorry to hear what's happened to your client.

 
 
 
 

Free kids accounts - trade shares and funds (NZ, US) with Sharesies (affiliate link).
networkn

Networkn
29773 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3128938 18-Sep-2023 11:17
Send private message quote this post

So a second chat has updated the situation: 

 

 

 

1) There is an issue at CD end that caused the DNS records to be removed. 

 

2) I should not have been charged for Premium to restore the records. 

 

3) Without premium, customers cannot make 'advanced' DNS changes like add TXT Records. 

 

4) They will refund my CC for the premium upgrade I purchased to restore the records manually. 

 

 

 

We don't have many customers with CD, but we are done, moving the domains over the next 2 days away from them. 

 

 

onebytemike
89 posts

Master Geek


  #3128945 18-Sep-2023 11:40
Send private message quote this post

I doubt there's much the DNC would do here.  Whilst DNS is a critical service, it's not what the DNC regulates in the .nz namespace.  

 

 

 

I've been very impressed with Cloudflare and have moved most of my domains to their DNS service. 



tdgeek
28230 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3128946 18-Sep-2023 11:40
Send private message quote this post

I'm seeing that too

 

Zero records except NS which are crazydomains.com. They were using openhost.co.nz NS but not for a good while. DNC shows openhost.co.nz NS. Lookup or Security Trails shows that openhost.co.nz NS ended late 2021, crazydomains.com NS since, which are seemingly empty 

SirHumphreyAppleby
2416 posts

Uber Geek


  #3128950 18-Sep-2023 11:43
Send private message quote this post

How do they justify calling a TXT record, something which has been part of the DNS standard since RFC 1035, an 'advanced' service?

 

RFC 1035, November 1987... that's almost 36 years old.

 

I'm pleased I ditched Crazy Domains a few years ago. I now use Metaname, which while expensive, has a boring interface that just works. I got sick of GoDaddy and Crazy Domains trying to up-sell crap and changing the interface all the time.

 

As a side note, I've never hosted DNS with my domains.

tdgeek
28230 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3128951 18-Sep-2023 11:50
Send private message quote this post

I see the records are now publishing for the domain I am working on, assume that will be the case for the others, unless the user called them which she was going to do

freitasm
BDFL - Memuneh
75950 posts

Uber Geek

Administrator
ID Verified
Trusted
Geekzone
Lifetime subscriber

  #3128952 18-Sep-2023 11:52
Send private message quote this post

networkn:

 

3) Without premium, customers cannot make 'advanced' DNS changes like add TXT Records. 

 

 

Two names: Metaname and Cloudflare.




Please support Geekzone by subscribing, or using one of our referral links: Sharesies | Goodsync | Mighty Ape | Backblaze

 

freitasm on Keybase | My technology disclosure

 

 

 

 

 

 



xpd

xpd
aka Fast Raccoon !
12840 posts

Uber Geek

Retired Mod
ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3128956 18-Sep-2023 12:10
Send private message quote this post

CD bought out OH few years ago. They made such a **** up of the migration it wasn't funny.  They effectively lost my email accounts, and wouldn't give me access to things I needed to be able to recover/migrate them myself. They couldn't even get me into my own account control panel. I bailed.....

 

Then had hassles with them regards to a client I had with them - wanted my name removed from the account (was on it as contact but not the holder). The only way they could remove it, was to delete the whole account !!! Told them to forget it and set up an auto-reply to them for any emails that came to me..... 

 

 




       Gavin / xpd / FastRaccoon

 

             Website - Store

 

Server   : Win 10 Pro, 16GB RAM, 8TB HDD, i5-6500, 1050Ti

 

Desktop : Win 11 Pro, 32GB RAM, 1TB SSD, AMD Ryzen 7 5800X3D, 1650S

 

I enjoy geeking, gaming (even retro!) and cars.

networkn

Networkn
29773 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3128970 18-Sep-2023 13:08
Send private message quote this post

freitasm:

 

Two names: Metaname and Cloudflare.

 

 

We have had great fortunes with 1stdomains. 

networkn

Networkn
29773 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3128974 18-Sep-2023 13:39
Send private message quote this post

There are definitely issues with servers other than openhost. mxtoolbox shows DNS records and then next time, they are gone, 5 minutes later back again. 

 

 

nic.wise
294 posts

Ultimate Geek

Trusted

  #3128981 18-Sep-2023 14:41
Send private message quote this post

I moved a friend off CD for this reason (the advanced DNS thing). Some parts of the move (to hover) were not _great_, but it was predictable at least :) 




Nic Wise - fastchicken.co.nz

Create new topic





News and reviews »

Logitech G Takes Esports Performance to New Levels With New Pro Series Gear
Posted 15-Sep-2023 15:31

Western Digital Release PCIe Gen 4.0 NVMe SSD for Creative Professionals
Posted 15-Sep-2023 15:24

Nespresso Vertuo Creatista Review
Posted 14-Sep-2023 15:50

ToitÅ« Te Whenua Land Information New Zealand Makes Aerial Imagery Freely Available to the Public Using AWS
Posted 13-Sep-2023 09:40

GoPro Launches HERO12 Black
Posted 7-Sep-2023 01:00

Mighty Ape enters NZ telco arena with Mighty Mobile
Posted 28-Aug-2023 10:00

HP Smart Tank 7300 Series Review
Posted 27-Aug-2023 13:35

Western Digital Releases Expansion Card for Xbox
Posted 18-Aug-2023 09:34

DatAshur Pro C review
Posted 14-Aug-2023 17:32

Commerce Commission Gives Clearance for Microsoft to Buy Activision
Posted 9-Aug-2023 12:09

Hisense New Zealand Unveils 2023 TV Line-up
Posted 8-Aug-2023 16:18

Nespresso Introduces Vertuo Creatista and Vertuo Lattissima in New Zealand
Posted 8-Aug-2023 16:06

Synology WRX560 Mesh Router ReviewÂ 
Posted 7-Aug-2023 17:23

Mastercard Refreshes Experience Center in Singapore
Posted 3-Aug-2023 08:41

Real-Time AI-powered Scam Detection at Your Fingertips: Norton Genie
Posted 2-Aug-2023 17:05








Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.







Backblaze unlimited backup






RSS feeds
Main feed
Forums feed
Copyright
©2002-2023 Geekzone®
Site features
Geekzone BI dashboard
Geekzone Badges
Geekzone Slack
Geekzone on Twitter
Affiliate links
Mighty Ape
Sharesies
Site Information
Subscribe to Geekzone
Privacy Statement
Forum Usage Guidelines (FUG)
Advertising
Trademark and copyright


This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

 