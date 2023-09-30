Hi all !

I am looking for a notification system that would work on both Android and Web browser in Desktop.

Historically, I was using Slack. I have a personal Slack workspace. I created a bunch of webhooks. My scripts can simply post on those webhook, eg: for work, a long running task fail. CI/CD failure, ... for home automation, baby room temperature under 18C, garage door opening, ... And I receive notification on my android phone or on my desktop with Slack open in Firefox. The bonus is that Slack know when you are active on desktop and not duplicating notification on the phone. All for free and pretty simple !

And then Slack stop supporting old Android (8.0 on my current phone). I don't want to change phone that completely fit my current need ! And there are no new phone that meet my requirement: 5 inch screen or less, decent hardware and Android (currently Samsung A3 2017)

So I am looking for alternative to Slack. Macrodroid app on my phone have webhook capability but then there is not Desktop notification.

Teams: fit most except the notification is sometime crap (both desktop and android). Can you have Teams for personal use with Webhook ? Can you have multi account open in Teams (like one for work, one for perso ?) without the need to actively switching to check for "activity" ?

Any suggestion ?