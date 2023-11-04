Structure1183

Trying to sort out email best practice for a club that I'm administrating.

Have set up both SPF and DMARC which can be verified fine on learndmarc.com

However I am having issues with DKIM as it seems like my emails that are web hosted via freeparking.com aren't actually getting signed.

And chatting with livechat and their phoneline seems to not really go anywhere as they verify that my public key has propagated and "made active"

But DKIM still fails to verify as the outgoing emails aren't getting signed by the private key and there is no option within the CPANEL for me to mark the emails to be DKIM signed.

Ideally I would want to move to metaname and cloudfare however I would also need to find another mailhost that's cheap to administrate as this is a university tramping club I'm helping out with and it's hard to justify paying over $500 for 15 email addresses when the webhosted emails are only $150 per annum.