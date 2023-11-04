Structure1183

Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
DKIM & Freeparking Issue
#310592 4-Nov-2023 09:42
Trying to sort out email best practice for a club that I'm administrating.

 

Have set up both SPF and DMARC which can be verified fine on learndmarc.com

 

However I am having issues with DKIM as it seems like my emails that are web hosted via freeparking.com aren't actually getting signed.

 

And chatting with livechat and their phoneline seems to not really go anywhere as they verify that my public key has propagated and "made active"

 

But DKIM still fails to verify as the outgoing emails aren't getting signed by the private key and there is no option within the CPANEL for me to mark the emails to be DKIM signed.

 

 

 

Ideally I would want to move to metaname and cloudfare however I would also need to find another mailhost that's cheap to administrate as this is a university tramping club I'm helping out with and it's hard to justify paying over $500 for 15 email addresses when the webhosted emails are only $150 per annum.

 

 

 

 

 

 

  #3155707 4-Nov-2023 11:41
How did you create the DKIM key pair? Did they offer a tool for that?

 

If they don't have a tool for that or don't offer a way for you to load the private key, they their software likely doesn't support DKIM.

 

 




  #3155743 4-Nov-2023 14:58
It's on their their website itself where you can randomly generate a  key pair and it shows me the private key once

 

And lets me copy the public key to my DNS entries on wordpress which I've done and propagated.

 

But there is no option in their cpanel for me to insert the private key neither is there an option in roundcube their webclient.

 

The mail servers are managed by freeparking at mailx.freeparking.co.nz

  #3155803 4-Nov-2023 15:14
DNS propagation is largely a myth. Either an old value is cached, in which case you may need to wait as long as the TTL for it to be refreshed, or the record previously didn't exist and this fact has been cached for a (hopefully short) period of time. As the public key isn't used for signing, the fact that one source is signed and another is not, rules out any DNS issue on the signing side and on the receiving side all things being equal (i.e. the same key and DNS data).

 

 

But there is no option in their cpanel for me to insert the private key neither is there an option in roundcube their webclient.

 

 

There isn't any need for you to actually know what it is unless you want to use the key elsewhere. DKIM signing is server-side in most cases.

 

You mentioned the messages weren't being signed. Have you checked this? There will be a DKIM-Signature header added if e-mail is being signed.



  #3155865 4-Nov-2023 16:42
Yeap if I send a test email to myself and inspect the headers 

 

Only SPF and DMARC is set up.

 

DKIM reports as X-Hosts-DKIM-Check: none

  #3155868 4-Nov-2023 17:03
It would be best to look for a DKIM-Signature specifically, as X-Hosts-DKIM-Check isn't a standard header and it's unclear what "none" means.

 

DKIM-Signature: v=1; a=ed25519-sha256; t=1699069760;
    s=ed25519; d=example.com;
    h=Date:From:To:Message-ID:X-Mailer:Content-Type;
    bh=frcCV1k9oG9oKj3dpUqdJg1PxRT2RSN/XKdLCPjaYaY=;
    b=MSbUwi81mHlGOFce3W02wkPaXyeFYRvYRNEiLCmAiLmpRHPpcv40dXD45w+LJtaVcrHj9jKmk0BI

 

The s= specifies the selector (selector._domainkey.yourdomain), and d= specifies the domain. If this header is absent, the e-mail definitely isn't being signed.

 

It's possible freeparking won't sign until they've verified the DNS record, which may take some time. Their documentation doesn't say you need to do anything further, but they do indicate 24-48 hours for third party DNS services. That may be less to do with third parties and more to do with how their system works. E.g. they may only run this verification once a day.

  #3156123 5-Nov-2023 12:30
There isn't a DKIM signature header at the moment 

 

smtp.mailfrom=redacted.org.nz; dkim=none (message not signed)

 

 

 

I might send them an email and see where it goes but doesn't seem really promising - the only benefit of staying with them is that email for 15 users is relatively cheap at 150NZD per year.

