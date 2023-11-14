Hi Folks

I'm after a sanity check here. We have a client with their domain mydomain.com that has been working fine for years and we manage the domain and DNS for our client. They have a new web developer who has set up a new web site. I don't know who the host is, but a tracert shows the final node being xxx.hosting-cloud.net

The web developer has asked us to put in a DNS-level redirect from www.mydomain.com to mydomain.com as the SSL cert only works for mydomain.com. I have seen a couple of registrars have a URL redirection facility, but this looks to rely on the A record pointing to the registrar's basic web server that then does the redirect. That is, the redirect is not actually done at DNS level and it's just for convenience and/or luck that the registrar has that facility.

I think we should be pushing back and saying this is something he needs to do at the hosting level, though I don't have a lot of experience with this. I would welcome professional opinions please.

Cheers