Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


ForumsIT Pro and developersRedirecting www.mydomain.com to mydomain.com
Dynamic

3603 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

#310698 14-Nov-2023 13:17
Send private message

Hi Folks

 

I'm after a sanity check here.  We have a client with their domain mydomain.com that has been working fine for years and we manage the domain and DNS for our client.  They have a new web developer who has set up a new web site.  I don't know who the host is, but a tracert shows the final node being xxx.hosting-cloud.net

 

The web developer has asked us to put in a DNS-level redirect from www.mydomain.com to mydomain.com as the SSL cert only works for mydomain.com.  I have seen a couple of registrars have a URL redirection facility, but this looks to rely on the A record pointing to the registrar's basic web server that then does the redirect.  That is, the redirect is not actually done at DNS level and it's just for convenience and/or luck that the registrar has that facility.

 

I think we should be pushing back and saying this is something he needs to do at the hosting level, though I don't have a lot of experience with this. I would welcome professional opinions please.

 

Cheers




“Don't believe anything you read on the net. Except this. Well, including this, I suppose.” Douglas Adams

 

Referral links to services I use, really like, and may be rewarded if you sign up:
PocketSmith for budgeting and personal finance management.  A great Kiwi company.

Filter this topic showing only the reply marked as answer View this topic in a long page with up to 500 replies per page Create new topic
 1 | 2
richms
26523 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Subscriber

  #3159456 14-Nov-2023 13:22
Send private message

They need to sort out their cert so its for the whole domain, otherwise it will error when it hits the www. server before it gets the redirect.

 

Also they should sort out hsts while they are at it.




Richard rich.ms

 
 
 
 

Shop Mighty Ape for electronics, games, computers books and more (affiliate link).
marpada
440 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #3159457 14-Nov-2023 13:27
Send private message

There is no such thing as DNS-level redirect, HTTP and DNS are different protocols.

 

On DNS you usually set a CNAME from www to the apex so they point to the same server(s), but the http redirect needs to be added in the webserver configuration, there are thousands of tutorials that show how to it in nginx, Apache or their webserver of choice.

amanzi
Amanzi
1165 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3159460 14-Nov-2023 13:33
Send private message

You could achieve what the developer is asking by using Cloudflare and doing the redirect there. You'd end up with another SSL cert on the Cloudflare side where the redirect would happen, and then Cloudflare would direct the traffic to the webserver which would only respond to mydomain.com. I think that would work.



BlakJak
1154 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #3159461 14-Nov-2023 13:35
Send private message

richms and marpada have it right.

 

Web people so often don't understand DNS!




No signature to see here, move along...

richms
26523 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Subscriber

  #3159468 14-Nov-2023 14:06
Send private message

BlakJak:

 

Web people so often don't understand DNS!

 

 

FTFY

 

FFFFFF the &*^^&ING editor stripped out my strikethru. Will bold the other bits then.




Richard rich.ms

hamish225
1395 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified

  #3159479 14-Nov-2023 15:14
Send private message

You can make www.yourdomain.nz a CNAME record for yourdomain.nz. No URL redirection or flash cloudflare magic DNS required.

 

As other people have mentioned though the host should request an SSL cert for the www subdomain too and this will work via the www cname record :)




*Insert big spe*dtest result here*

jamesrt
1436 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3159482 14-Nov-2023 15:31
Send private message

hamish225:

 

You can make www.yourdomain.nz a CNAME record for yourdomain.nz. No URL redirection or flash cloudflare magic DNS required.

 

As other people have mentioned though the host should request an SSL cert for the www subdomain too and this will work via the www cname record :)

 

 

Ideally, there would be a single SSL certificate for the site, with whatever CN they feel is appropriate; but all potential alternative names listed as Subject Alternative Names on the CSR that was signed by their CA.

 

So, CN=yourdomain.nz; but SubjectAltNames for both yourdomain.nz & www.yourdomain.nz; this will enable the CNAME redirect to work without SSL complaining about cert names.



muppet
2418 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #3159488 14-Nov-2023 15:40
Send private message

Tell the web developer that www is no longer an RFC recommendation and that the latest RFC suggests using uuuuuu as in uuuuuu.mydomain.com: "double-u double-u double-u"

 

I have more helpful advice if you require it.

jarledb
Webhead
3134 posts

Uber Geek

Moderator
ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3159492 14-Nov-2023 15:53
Send private message

muppet:

 

Tell the web developer that www is no longer an RFC recommendation and that the latest RFC suggests using uuuuuu as in uuuuuu.mydomain.com: "double-u double-u double-u"

 

I have more helpful advice if you require it.

 

 

Yeah, the username tracks.

 

As to the OPs problem: The right fix here is to install a certificate that covers the domain and the hostname www (lots of people still use that). And then redirect on the host to the main domain.

 

So this is the web developers problem to fix, not a DNS problem / solution.




Jarle Dahl Bergersen | https://keybase.io/jarledb - Referral Links: Buying a Tesla? Get free extras by using my referral code. - Want $50 off when you join Octopus Energy? Use this referral code.
Are you happy with what you get from Geekzone? Please consider supporting us by making a donation or subscribing.

bigalow
542 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #3159493 14-Nov-2023 15:54
Send private message

Dynamic:

 

Hi Folks

 

I'm after a sanity check here.  We have a client with their domain mydomain.com that has been working fine for years and we manage the domain and DNS for our client.  They have a new web developer who has set up a new web site.  I don't know who the host is, but a tracert shows the final node being xxx.hosting-cloud.net

 

The web developer has asked us to put in a DNS-level redirect from www.mydomain.com to mydomain.com as the SSL cert only works for mydomain.com.  I have seen a couple of registrars have a URL redirection facility, but this looks to rely on the A record pointing to the registrar's basic web server that then does the redirect.  That is, the redirect is not actually done at DNS level and it's just for convenience and/or luck that the registrar has that facility.

 

I think we should be pushing back and saying this is something he needs to do at the hosting level, though I don't have a lot of experience with this. I would welcome professional opinions please.

 

Cheers

 

 

 

 

SSL cert only works for mydomain.com ???

 

what are they talking about ?

 

all certs use www.mydomain.com and mydomain.com

 

 

 

 

 

 




 

 

 

amanzi
Amanzi
1165 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3159494 14-Nov-2023 15:56
Send private message

hamish225:

 

You can make www.yourdomain.nz a CNAME record for yourdomain.nz. No URL redirection or flash cloudflare magic DNS required.

 

As other people have mentioned though the host should request an SSL cert for the www subdomain too and this will work via the www cname record :)

 

 

You don't really want to host the same content on two different URLs. Just creating the CNAME record won't redirect the www URL to the non-www URL. 

amanzi
Amanzi
1165 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3159500 14-Nov-2023 16:03
Send private message

bigalow:

 

SSL cert only works for mydomain.com ???

 

what are they talking about ?

 

all certs use www.mydomain.com and mydomain.com

 

 

Errr... no.

muppet
2418 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #3159508 14-Nov-2023 16:48
Send private message

jarledb:

 

muppet:

 

Tell the web developer that www is no longer an RFC recommendation and that the latest RFC suggests using uuuuuu as in uuuuuu.mydomain.com: "double-u double-u double-u"

 

I have more helpful advice if you require it.

 

 

Yeah, the username tracks.

 

 

100% - that's why I chose it. Still I find it hilarious that this thread is just the same answer over and over and over.  And over. Oops missed one.

One more for good measure huh?

 

@OP the answer is to have a certificate that's valid for both www.mydomain.com and mydomain.com and then redirect from www to the non-www site.

xpd

xpd
aka Fast Raccoon !
13153 posts

Uber Geek

Retired Mod
ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3159509 14-Nov-2023 16:51
Send private message

bigalow:

 

SSL cert only works for mydomain.com ???

 

what are they talking about ?

 

all certs use www.mydomain.com and mydomain.com

 

 

Wildcard cert does.

 

*.domain

 

 




       Gavin / xpd / FastRaccoon / Geek of Coastguard New Zealand

 

                      LinkTree -   kiwiblast.co.nz - Lego and more

 

       Support Kiwi music!   The People   Black Smoke Trigger   Like A Storm   Devilskin

 

                                            NZ GEEKS Discord______________________________

 

 

nztim
2990 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
TEAMnetwork
Subscriber

  #3159511 14-Nov-2023 16:55
Send private message

bigalow:

 

SSL cert only works for mydomain.com ???

 

what are they talking about ?

 

all certs use www.mydomain.com and mydomain.com

 

 

when you buy a cert you can buy

 

  • a single-SAN cert (subdomain.domain.com)
  • a multi-SAN cert (multiplespecifiedsubdomains.domain.com)
  • a wilcard cert (*.domain.com, domain.com)

if the cert is single-SAN then you won't be able to use it for anything but the specific subdomain




Any views expressed on these forums are my own and don't necessarily reflect those of my employer. 

 1 | 2
Filter this topic showing only the reply marked as answer View this topic in a long page with up to 500 replies per page Create new topic





News and reviews »

Seagate Adds 24TB IronWolf Pro Hard Drives for Multi-user Commercial and Enterprise RAID Storage Solutions
Posted 19-Feb-2024 16:54

Seagate Skyhawk AI 24TB Elevates Edge Security Capacity and Performance
Posted 9-Feb-2024 17:18

GoPro Releases Quik Desktop App for macOS and Introduces Premium+ Subscription Tier
Posted 9-Feb-2024 17:14

Ring Introduces New Ring Battery Video Doorbell Pro
Posted 9-Feb-2024 16:51

Galaxy AI Transforms the new Galaxy S24 Series
Posted 18-Jan-2024 07:00

D-Link launches AI-Powered Aquila Pro M30 Wi-Fi 6 Mesh Systems
Posted 17-Jan-2024 20:02

Newest LG 4K Lifestyle Projector Doubles as Art Objet
Posted 9-Jan-2024 15:50

More LG Smart TV Owners Set To Enjoy the Latest webOS Upgrade
Posted 9-Jan-2024 15:45

Panasonic Announces the Z95A and Z93A With Fire TV Built In
Posted 9-Jan-2024 15:30

Amazon Echo Pop Review
Posted 8-Jan-2024 14:22

Samsung Tab S9 FE Review
Posted 17-Dec-2023 08:26

Year in Search: What Kiwis Searched for in 2023
Posted 12-Dec-2023 08:18

New Air Traffic Management Platform and Resilient Buildings a Milestone for Airways
Posted 6-Dec-2023 05:00

Logitech G Launches New Flagship Console Wireless Gaming Headset Astro A50 X
Posted 5-Dec-2023 21:00

NordVPN Helps Users Protect Themselves From Vulnerable Apps
Posted 5-Dec-2023 14:27








Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.







Backblaze unlimited backup






RSS feeds
Main feed
Forums feed
Copyright
©2002-2024 Geekzone®
Site features
Geekzone BI dashboard
Geekzone Badges
Affiliate links
Mighty Ape
Sharesies
Site Information
Subscribe to Geekzone
Privacy Statement
Forum Usage Guidelines (FUG)
Advertising
Trademark and copyright


 