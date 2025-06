Let's put it another way. If you want to bridge your network _at layer 2_ then you're going to need something like L2TP. IPSEC in my experience is usually used layer 3.

So it'll come back to what you're trying to do, if you want a Layer 2 bridge over an untrusted network and thus want encryption you're going to need to layer it over the top of something else.

If you control the carrier networks maybe you don't need network layer encryption and just require a L2 Bridge.

So it's not whether L2TP is still appropriate for "business communications" but whether it's the right tool for the job.

These days there are only limited requirements for Layer 2 extensions to remote locations.