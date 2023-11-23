tatbaird: Can you look at some logs? Try this: diag debug application dhcprelay -1

diag debug enable Try and connect with the device, see if anything is reaching the FGT. Don't forget to diag deb disable and diag deb reset

Easiest way to test this was to connect client to LAN via ethernet to see what a successful DHCP address issuance looks like, then attempt to connect same client to WLAN to see what happens when it fails. Again, note that no other clients are failing to receive DHCP addresses when connecting to the WLAN.

Client LAN = 192.168.2.0/24

Client WLAN = 192.168.3.0/24

Server LAN = 192.168.1.0/24

DHCP server = 192.168.1.2

When an address is successfully issued to client via ethernet when connected to LAN:

(xid:8897af5c) received request message from 0.0.0.0:68 to 255.255.255.255 at client_lan_interface

(xid:8897af5c) got a DHCPREQUEST

(xid:8897af5c) Warning! can't get server id from client message

Insert option(82), len(10)

found route to 192.168.1.2 via 192.168.4.254 iif=34 oif=37/server_lan_interface, mode=auto, ifname=

(xid:8897af5c) forwarding dhcp request from 192.168.2.254:67 to 192.168.1.2:67

(xid:8897af5c) received request message from 192.168.1.2:67 to 192.168.2.254 at server_lan_interface

(xid:8897af5c) got a DHCPACK

(xid:8897af5c) from server 192.168.1.2

(xid:8897af5c) sending dhcp reply from 192.168.2.254:67 to 255.255.255.255:68

When trying from this client when connecting to WLAN:

(xid:1a6fcd19) received request message from 0.0.0.0:68 to 255.255.255.255 at client_wlan_interface

(xid:1a6fcd19) got a DHCPDISCOVER

(xid:1a6fcd19) Warning! can't get server id from client message

Insert option(82), len(17)

found route to 192.168.1.2 via 192.168.4.254 iif=25 oif=37/server_lan_interface, mode=auto, ifname=

(xid:1a6fcd19) forwarding dhcp request from 192.168.3.254:67 to 192.168.1.2:67

(xid:1a6fcd19) received request message from 0.0.0.0:68 to 255.255.255.255 at client_wlan_interface

(xid:1a6fcd19) got a DHCPDISCOVER

(xid:1a6fcd19) Warning! can't get server id from client message

Insert option(82), len(17)

found route to 192.168.1.2 via 192.168.4.254 iif=25 oif=37/server_lan_interface, mode=auto, ifname=

(xid:1a6fcd19) forwarding dhcp request from 192.168.3.254:67 to 192.168.1.2:67

(xid:1a6fcd19) received request message from 0.0.0.0:68 to 255.255.255.255 at client_wlan_interface

(xid:1a6fcd19) got a DHCPDISCOVER

(xid:1a6fcd19) Warning! can't get server id from client message

Insert option(82), len(17)

found route to 192.168.1.2 via 192.168.4.254 iif=25 oif=37/server_lan_interface, mode=auto, ifname=

(xid:1a6fcd19) forwarding dhcp request from 192.168.3.254:67 to 192.168.1.2:67

What's got me even more confused looking at this is it appears to be routing via 192.168.4.254, which is the Fortigate address of another interface used exclusively for SIP traffic which should have nothing to do with it. But it's doing this even when an address is successfully issued, so probably not related?