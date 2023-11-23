Weird situation...
We have a Fortigate with a FortiAP for WiFi. DHCP relay to a DHCP server on a different subnet. One specific Windows device is not obtaining a DHCP address when connecting to one of the SSIDs being broadcast. If it connects to any other SIIDs being broadcast from the same AP it obtains an IP without issue. There are plenty of available addresses (and have tried with and without a reservation). If I manually assign a static IP the device has full connectivity.
On the client I've forgotten the network and rebooted, made no difference. Have also reset networking on client, no difference.
Has anyone come across this issue before?