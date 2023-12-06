Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
ForumsIT Pro and developersWould I benefit if I move my website server closer to NZ if I already use Cloudflare?
turtleattacks

899 posts

Ultimate Geek

Trusted

#311015 6-Dec-2023 21:12
Send private message

Hi team, 

I run a small modest website called whatsthesalary.com that has hosting from the UK, with Cloudflare active and most of the grunt is using AWS Lambda. 

 

 

 

The simple, single page website generates around 70,000 page views per month, so it's not a huge amount. 

 

 

 

As I had purchased the hosting account (Hostinger) while I was living in the UK, and that the majority of the traffic to my website is from Australia and New Zealand - would the website load faster if I move the server to one of Hostinger's Asia servers (Indonesia), or completely moving hosting providers to a AU/NZ one. 

 

Overall, I'm seeing if there'll be speed benefits in page load with moving the server closer.

 

Thanks team, this is totally out of my depth!

gzt

gzt
17012 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #3169061 6-Dec-2023 21:23
Send private message

What kind of benefit are you looking for?



turtleattacks

899 posts

Ultimate Geek

Trusted

  #3169063 6-Dec-2023 21:30
Send private message

gzt: What kind of benefit are you looking for?

 

Sorry, I should have said but I'm seeing if there'll be speed benefits in page load. 

 

 

l43a2
1779 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted

  #3169065 6-Dec-2023 21:37
Send private message

on spark fibre the site loads pretty fast already







Linux
11317 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3169075 6-Dec-2023 22:09
Send private message

Loads fast on 2degrees fibre

freitasm
BDFL - Memuneh
79164 posts

Uber Geek

Administrator
ID Verified
Trusted
Geekzone
Lifetime subscriber

  #3169079 6-Dec-2023 22:48
Send private message

Looking through developer tools the page itself is pretty fast to load, although the longest time is "Waiting for server response" at ~600 ms

 

Your CSS and JS files seem to be cached.

 

Having a local server would probably half that time. 

 

It is not a fair comparison because our homepage is dynamic with a different server stack, but I have our servers in Auckland (colocated at Datacom), and with transit through Cloudflare, the "Waiting for server response" is around ~300 ms.

 

Without considering anything else, I would guess a gain of around 250 - 300 ms for your page load - but I am not sure this would be something perceptible.




Please support Geekzone by subscribing, or using one of our referral links: Samsung | AliExpress | Wise | Sharesies | Hatch | GoodSyncBackblaze backup

turtleattacks

899 posts

Ultimate Geek

Trusted

  #3169153 7-Dec-2023 09:33
Send private message

freitasm:

 

Looking through developer tools the page itself is pretty fast to load, although the longest time is "Waiting for server response" at ~600 ms

 

Your CSS and JS files seem to be cached.

 

Having a local server would probably half that time. 

 

It is not a fair comparison because our homepage is dynamic with a different server stack, but I have our servers in Auckland (colocated at Datacom), and with transit through Cloudflare, the "Waiting for server response" is around ~300 ms.

 

Without considering anything else, I would guess a gain of around 250 - 300 ms for your page load - but I am not sure this would be something perceptible.

 

 

Thanks, exactly the answer I'm after. Sounds like the improvement would be minimal.

 

Think I'll leave the server as it is as changing servers will mean changing IP addresses and fiddling with changes in Cloudflare again. 

