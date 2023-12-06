turtleattacks

Hi team,



I run a small modest website called whatsthesalary.com that has hosting from the UK, with Cloudflare active and most of the grunt is using AWS Lambda.

The simple, single page website generates around 70,000 page views per month, so it's not a huge amount.

As I had purchased the hosting account (Hostinger) while I was living in the UK, and that the majority of the traffic to my website is from Australia and New Zealand - would the website load faster if I move the server to one of Hostinger's Asia servers (Indonesia), or completely moving hosting providers to a AU/NZ one.

Overall, I'm seeing if there'll be speed benefits in page load with moving the server closer.

Thanks team, this is totally out of my depth!





