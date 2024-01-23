kingdragonfly

By the way my home PC doesn't even have a camera, nor a microphone, so good luck with that.
Here's a short one
HelloThese email always start with "Hello", and never even have my name.
I infected you with a RAT / Remote Administration Tool malware, some time ago and since then, I have been observing your actions. The malware gave me full access and control over your system, meaning, I can see everything on your screen, turn on your camera or microphone and you won't even notice about it, yes such things exist, you can Google it.
I have also access to all your contacts, I collected everything private from you, pictures, videos, everything!
And I MADE A VIDEO SHOWING BOTH YOU (through your webcam) AND THE VIDEO YOU WERE WATCHING (on the screen) WHILE SATISFYING YOURSELF.
I can send this video to all your contacts (email, social network) and publish all your private stuff everywhere!
You can prevent me from doing this. To stop me, transfer exactly $750 with the current bitcoin price to
my bitcoin address: long string of random letters and number
You know this all isn't a joke, you got the proof above. I think it's a very good price compared to the damage and hell it can bring into your life!
After receiving the payment, I will delete everything from you and you can life your live in peace like before. I give you 2 days to get the bitcoins.
The only "evidence" I've ever seen is very occasionally an image of an extremely obese naked man from the chest down is given. The image is tiny, and most of it is pixelated.
It's possible to report these bitcoin scam. I believe it's stored on the bitchain with the token, but I could be wrong. Honestly I think it's pointless. In theory it may make it harder for them to launder the bitcoin.
To report the scam:
https://www.chainabuse.com/report
Note if you have been scammed, there's zero chance of getting your money back.
If someone promises they can get your money back, for a price, they are "recovery scammers" wanting to scam you again.
If you are concerned about someone having control of your PC, AnyDesk is currently popular with low-intelligence hackers. I would suggest using Google maps, and searching for "computer security"
There's no shortage of techs who can help you; just did a quick Google search on anyone you're using on the off chance that they are scammers also.