I recently had a series of interactions over about a week with CrazyDomains re transferring some domain names elsewhere. (I won't go into details, because I get the impression that this is almost par for the course with them.) It certainly helped knowing that there is legislation/policy about not blocking transfers, though I didn't resort to waving that stick. Yes, they all got successfully transferred away.

But, it's subsequently had me wondering: does the DNC actually have teeth, so to speak? Or is it one of those things that sounds good on paper but can't help that much in practice?

What are other people's experiences?