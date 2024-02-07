Hi all

I am having difficulty in sourcing PI and PL insurance that covers my use case. Can anyone suggest a niche insurer that can cover both the following:

Contracting to a company in the USA that requires all contractors to have Professional Indemnity insurance

The systems include a financial component. Specifically, they are used for managing the granting process for organisations providing grants. This therefore includes internal budgeting, and can culminate in the system producing a list of bank payments to be made. It may send these directly to accounting or banking software.

I have tried various brokers recommended in the forums here: GSIDirect, BizCover, i2ibrokers, Aon. Most refused point blank based on USA; one accepted USA but baulked on financial systems.

While the litigious nature of US companies makes NZ brokers' reticence understandable, I can't believe that it is impossible to get such insurance. I can't be the only IT contractor that has ever needed to do this.

My Plan B is to start up a US-based LLC and get the client to make a contract with that LLC instead of direct to me. It should be easier for the LLC to get insurance in the USA itself. While this is not super-expensive, it's quite a lot of hassle overall dealing with US taxes etc, so I would prefer not to go there!

Any thoughts or suggestions for brokers, and/or other ways to approach this?

Cheers

Stephen