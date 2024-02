nztim: Completed all ours this morning I am so over patching FGs every other month because of this.



Same. Really annoyingly we paid extra for our clients to have the ability to batch patch via cloud console but after 90 minutes of saying schedule for now, they were still all the old version. Patched them manually but someone at Fortinet is getting a severe dressing down Monday. The local support through the distributor in NZ is rubbish now too, and it used to be first class.I have no idea why Firewall vendors are so crap.