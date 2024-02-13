We all knew they were gutting the company and pushing everyone towards SaaS but this is still pretty huge.
https://kb.vmware.com/s/article/2107518?lang=en_US
We all knew they were gutting the company and pushing everyone towards SaaS but this is still pretty huge.
https://kb.vmware.com/s/article/2107518?lang=en_US
I'm a geek, a gamer, a dad and an IT Professional. I have a full rack home lab, size 15 feet, an epic beard and Asperger's. I'm a bit of a Cypherpunk, who believes information wants to be free and the Net interprets censorship as damage and routes around it.
You can tell that that page was written by a "real" VMware employee, with the thinly-veiled "it's Broadcom's fault"!
Indeed, now we need the likes of Veeam etc to start building support for other hypervisors so we can start the homelab away
CPU: AMD 5900x | RAM: GSKILL Trident Z Neo RGB F4-3600C16D-32GTZNC-32-GB | MB: Asus X570-E | GFX: EVGA FTW3 Ultra RTX 3080Ti| Monitor: LG 27GL850-B 2560x1440
Quic: https://account.quic.nz/refer/473833 R473833EQKIBX
The pay with support is not much better - they want a minimum of 3500 cores at US$350 per core - The site says per month, but it might be per year and it is a "miss print" but sites still says per month, with a 3-year minimum commitment. you can get a discount if you pay upfront, but still over a mill, and you have till April to sort out something else.
Calculator to help with sizing for the new stack
https://williamlam.com/2024/02/updated-inventory-calculator-scripts-for-counting-cores-tibs-for-vmware-cloud-foundation-vcf-and-vmware-vsphere-foundation-vvf.html
CPU: AMD 5900x | RAM: GSKILL Trident Z Neo RGB F4-3600C16D-32GTZNC-32-GB | MB: Asus X570-E | GFX: EVGA FTW3 Ultra RTX 3080Ti| Monitor: LG 27GL850-B 2560x1440
Quic: https://account.quic.nz/refer/473833 R473833EQKIBX
mentalinc:
Indeed, now we need the likes of Veeam etc to start building support for other hypervisors so we can start the homelab away
I moved to KVM a couple of years ago. I figured the direct integration into the Linux kernel and open source made KVM's eventual supremicy inevatable. Proxmox wraps around it but I figured I'd just teach myself the raw KVM CLI and it has worked out very nicely. I run Ubuntu LTS KVM hosts on ultro low power fanless "NUC's" from Ali for my home lab. Everything works under it including various Linux, Windows and network device guests.
noroad:
I figured the direct integration into the Linux kernel and open source made KVM's eventual supremicy inevatable.
The bhyve hypervisor is also a contender here. It was developed on FreeBSD, but it's quite portable. It has been ported to SmartOS (based on Illumos, a fork of Open Solaris), where according to the Wikipedia page for the OS, it is the preferred hypervisor for Windows and Linux guests. The OS supports both bhyve and KVM.
I finally moved away from my ancient ESXi install a few months ago to a FreeBSD install running bhyve with the bvcp front-end, but my needs are minimal.
The bhyve hypervisor is also a contender here. It was developed on FreeBSD
Freebsd, good on you, someone has to swim upstream eh :-)