noroad: I figured the direct integration into the Linux kernel and open source made KVM's eventual supremicy inevatable.

The bhyve hypervisor is also a contender here. It was developed on FreeBSD, but it's quite portable. It has been ported to SmartOS (based on Illumos, a fork of Open Solaris), where according to the Wikipedia page for the OS, it is the preferred hypervisor for Windows and Linux guests. The OS supports both bhyve and KVM.

I finally moved away from my ancient ESXi install a few months ago to a FreeBSD install running bhyve with the bvcp front-end, but my needs are minimal.