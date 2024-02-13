Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
ForumsIT Pro and developersBroadcom kills off free ESXi with immediate effect
Lias

5338 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

#311764 13-Feb-2024 07:54
Send private message quote this post

We all knew they were gutting the company and pushing everyone towards SaaS but this is still pretty huge.

 

https://kb.vmware.com/s/article/2107518?lang=en_US

 

 




I'm a geek, a gamer, a dad and an IT Professional. I have a full rack home lab, size 15 feet, an epic beard and Asperger's.

Behodar
9328 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3194487 13-Feb-2024 08:24
Send private message quote this post

You can tell that that page was written by a "real" VMware employee, with the thinly-veiled "it's Broadcom's fault"!

 
 
 
 


mentalinc
2829 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #3194489 13-Feb-2024 08:29
Send private message quote this post

Indeed, now we need the likes of Veeam etc to start building support for other hypervisors so we can start the homelab away






 

 

bagheera
469 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #3194532 13-Feb-2024 09:31
Send private message quote this post

The pay with support is not much better - they want a minimum of 3500 cores at US$350 per core - The site says per month, but it might be per year and it is a "miss print" but sites still says per month, with a 3-year minimum commitment. you can get a discount if you pay upfront, but still over a mill, and you have till April to sort out something else.



mentalinc
2829 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #3194533 13-Feb-2024 09:36
Send private message quote this post

Calculator to help with sizing for the new stack
https://williamlam.com/2024/02/updated-inventory-calculator-scripts-for-counting-cores-tibs-for-vmware-cloud-foundation-vcf-and-vmware-vsphere-foundation-vvf.html 






 

 

noroad
764 posts

Ultimate Geek

Trusted

  #3194535 13-Feb-2024 09:42
Send private message quote this post

mentalinc:

 

Indeed, now we need the likes of Veeam etc to start building support for other hypervisors so we can start the homelab away

 

 

 

 

I moved to KVM a couple of years ago. I figured the direct integration into the Linux kernel and open source made KVM's eventual supremicy inevatable. Proxmox wraps around it but I figured I'd just teach myself the raw KVM CLI and it has worked out very nicely. I run Ubuntu LTS KVM hosts on ultro low power fanless "NUC's" from Ali for my home lab. Everything works under it including various Linux, Windows and network device guests. 

SirHumphreyAppleby
2563 posts

Uber Geek


  #3194567 13-Feb-2024 11:17
Send private message quote this post

noroad:

 

I figured the direct integration into the Linux kernel and open source made KVM's eventual supremicy inevatable.

 

 

The bhyve hypervisor is also a contender here. It was developed on FreeBSD, but it's quite portable. It has been ported to SmartOS (based on Illumos, a fork of Open Solaris), where according to the Wikipedia page for the OS, it is the preferred hypervisor for Windows and Linux guests. The OS supports both bhyve and KVM.

 

I finally moved away from my ancient ESXi install a few months ago to a FreeBSD install running bhyve with the bvcp front-end, but my needs are minimal.

noroad
764 posts

Ultimate Geek

Trusted

  #3194572 13-Feb-2024 11:24
Send private message quote this post

 

 

The bhyve hypervisor is also a contender here. It was developed on FreeBSD

 

 

 

 

Freebsd, good on you, someone has to swim upstream eh :-)

