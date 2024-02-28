I'm a bit light on DNS record knowledge (especially mail beyond standard SPF/MX setup), so would appreciate some direction here.... :)

Currently, MX records point to O365. But now a 3rd party (who knows our current setup) we use has asked we add some records inc 2 MX records that point to their servers with the same priority as our existing setup. (Along with matching SPF and DKIM records)

To my mind, this would then cause a conflict/confusion over who our primary mail goes out via as they will all have same priority ? And therefore trigger anti-spam measures at the receiving end ?

Will be poking our usual support team but they can take time to respond ;)

TIA