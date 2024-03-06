gehenna: Cloud is built for this. Your availability risk is about how you make it resilient and if you have a backup internet connection, offsite backups etc. Pretty light cost compared to hardware these days, and you get support slas with your fees, again assuming you design and build it right.

If they have an app that monitors things in a network they might need more than a "lift-and-shit' job to move from on-premisses to cloud. There might be the need to install VPN software for those remote POS to access, the POS software might be a solution that doesn't allow for other software to be installed, security for the cloud data is something else to be evaluated, firewalls installed and configured to lockdown access if a VPN software is not possible to be use, etc.

Moving to the cloud is not a simple task.

Also, Cloud is not as cheap as some people want. Running costs can be high depending on availability, traffic, storage, etc.

Back to OP. If you are looking for a server, I guess the quoted hardware has built-in RAID hardware, redundant power and fans for resiliency. These won't come cheap. If you don't already have RAID (mirror or spread), storage will be at least double what you have now.

It would be good to know what you have now to have an idea of what the quotes are for.