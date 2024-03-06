A friend has a small business and is going to the market for a proposal to install a proper ‘Server’ to replace the existing desktop machine - a core i3 with 8gb. Performance is not the concern - the computing requirements are low but fault tolerance and redundancy are the reason for looking at the upgrade.
The server would run Windows, host a SQL database (less than 3GB), some file shares and not much else. Pretty simple requirements. There are 7 other windows computers on the network running a client/server app.
This is a small business but the server is critical to the processing of transactions. To lose it for a day would have a significant impact. One company has suggested what looks to be an Enterprise class server with amazing specs but is completely overkill for a business this size at a cost of $6,000 for just the hardware.
Can you suggest an appropriate configuration? Happy to provide more specifics.