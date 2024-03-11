openmedia:

I've been prototyping with TrueNAS 23.10 as an alternative to a commercial NAS or a simple homebrew linux setup.
I played with FreeNAS 10+ years ago so I'm very impressed to see how it has developed and evolved. There are a couple of niggles and a bit of a learning curve.
Positives
- Simple integrated ZFS management
- Strong management WebUI
- Appliance style model simplifies upgrades/patching
Negatives / Niggles
- Can't (easily) reserve part of the boot/os drive for other storage
- Default approach for SWAP is to not use boot disk, but stripe SWAP partitions over all of your data vols.
- Default Virtual Machine configuration doesn't enable trim/discard
- no SELinux
So anyone else using this and have some feedback or tips.