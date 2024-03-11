openmedia:

I've been prototyping with TrueNAS 23.10 as an alternative to a commercial NAS or a simple homebrew linux setup.

I played with FreeNAS 10+ years ago so I'm very impressed to see how it has developed and evolved. There are a couple of niggles and a bit of a learning curve.

Positives

Simple integrated ZFS management

Strong management WebUI

Appliance style model simplifies upgrades/patching

Negatives / Niggles

Can't (easily) reserve part of the boot/os drive for other storage

Default approach for SWAP is to not use boot disk, but stripe SWAP partitions over all of your data vols.

Default Virtual Machine configuration doesn't enable trim/discard

no SELinux

So anyone else using this and have some feedback or tips.