Any TrueNAS Scale users here?
openmedia

#312047 11-Mar-2024 14:02
I've been prototyping with TrueNAS 23.10  as an alternative to a commercial NAS or a simple homebrew linux setup.

 

I played with FreeNAS 10+ years ago so I'm very impressed to see how it has developed and evolved. There are a couple of niggles and a bit of a learning curve.

 

Positives

 

  • Simple integrated ZFS management
  • Strong management WebUI
  • Appliance style model simplifies upgrades/patching

 

 

Negatives / Niggles

 

  • Can't (easily) reserve part of the boot/os drive for other storage
  • Default approach for SWAP is to not use boot disk, but stripe SWAP partitions over all of your data vols.
  • Default Virtual Machine configuration doesn't enable trim/discard
  • no SELinux

So anyone else using this and have some feedback or tips.




openmedia

  #3205343 11-Mar-2024 14:04
I know the TrueNAS documentation recommends against using the boot drive for anything else, but finding a cost-effective small SSD these days is reasonably hard.  I used the following guide for splitting the boot-pool on initial install.

 

 

 




Tinkerisk
  #3205490 11-Mar-2024 19:43
openmedia:

 

I know the TrueNAS documentation recommends against using the boot drive for anything else, but finding a cost-effective small SSD these days is reasonably hard.  I used the following guide for splitting the boot-pool on initial install.

 

 

 

 

You can often find used boot data centre SSDs (e.g. robust Intel series) that are routinely replaced and have few TBWs for little money, which easily meet the requirements for TrueNAS. I had bought such (e.g. 80GB) SATA SSDs and never had a problem.

 

 




