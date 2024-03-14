Kia ora Folks,

My name is Rhys Goodwin, I’m a solution architect and project manager with about 24 years of experience in IT. I’m also a student of politics, halfway through a degree in politics and international relations at Massey Uni. In 2017 I got involved with The Opportunities Party (TOP) and I led their IT team for a time. Having this exposure I soon came to see that the way we are doing politics in New Zealand is not fit for purpose. I came to realise that every single political party we have is focused on getting votes not on distributing political power to citizens. I.e. they are chiefly concerned with the agenda of the party’s inner circle, their image, and what they think will “capture” votes.

Over the last few years, I’ve been developing ideas for new concept political party which exists purely to bring people with different views together to find common ground and collectively build policy. For example, through digital participation, micro participation etc. I’m now building a volunteer team to get the idea off the ground.

This is a highly experimental and unbelievably difficult project. Getting involved carries a substantial risk of wasted effort if we fail. On the other hand, if we succeed, I believe the implications could be massive for the way we do politics in New Zealand.

We’re looking for someone with strong web design skills and experience to join our team. Building and presenting content is critical in this early phase. But as much as we’re looking for technical skill, we’re looking for someone who resonates with this concept to help us further develop these ideas.

Even if web design is not your gig, if this project piques your interest and you’d like to contribute or get involved in other ways, please reach out.

This is an opportunity to play an important role in a ground-breaking project which could transform the way we do politics in Aotearoa New Zealand.

More info and contact details can be found on the project website:

https://political.nz/

Kind Regards,

Rhys