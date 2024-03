Dynamic: @Lias, I have a couple of questions and I am genuinely interested in your answers. These are questions that tech companies ask themselves all the time and in my experience everyone has different answers, which may account for different pay rates. I've been exposed to environments where engineers are responsible to nobody for their number of billed hours, and to environments where engineers were only permitted to go home after they had billed 8 hours. If this theoretical employee was charged out at $150/hour, what should a reasonable employer expect their minimum number of charged out hours be per day or week? Training and upskilling. Should the employee do this on their own time to further their career, or should this be on company time? If on company time, what is a reasonable number of hours per month or year to allocate?

With the giant caveat that I while I've done a few management papers I have not been an employer in the IT space. I am merely an engineer who at times (depending on the role) been heavily involved in technical leadership, team mentoring and interview panels etc, but here's my 2 cents.

I think expecting 8 hours billable per day is nuts. Employees, no matter if they are are being charged out or inhouse, need time for admin, meetings, shoulder taps, professional development etc. In my experience, employers could reasonably expect 75% productive/billable time (6 of 8 hours/day, 30 of 80 hours/week). Expecting 8 hours a day billable is going to lead to employee burnout, staff turnover, more human error and customers being overcharged, none of which I suggest are actually good for a business.

Using my hypothetical employee above who I shall name "Bob", and assuming I've got my math right.

The minimum leave entitlements by law are 20 days annual leave, 10 days sick leave, and 12 public holidays for a total of 42 days leave out of 260 days in 52 5 day weeks. Assuming Bob utilizes all 10 sick days, and with annual leave and public holidays, he's working for 218 days/year. If he achieves a billable/productive rate of 6 hours a day, he will generate approximately 192k income for the organisation. Every business obviously has overheads, and desires to turn a profit, but on a salary of 104k, Bob is contributing 88k above his salary. If the business is not profitable with Bob providing that level of contribution, I'd humbly suggest there is something horribly wrong with the senior leadership team, not with Bob's contribution.

With regards to training and upskilling, both but with some caveats. IMHO a good employer should always provide time for professional development and keeping abreast of relevant developments. An employee should be able to gradually advance their career without sacrificing their personal time, but the flip side of that is employees who are actively trying to progress should expect to spend some of their own time to do so. One of my personal giant ticks in interviews, is when a candidate starts enthusiastically telling me what they are working on in their home lab / spare time. To me that shows not only drive and initiative, but that they are someone who embraces life long learning and is passionate about technology. As for a set number of hours, I think that's very hard to define, and is going to vary depending on the role and the employee. If I had to pull some numbers out of my head, somewhere between 40-80 hours/year (1-2 hours/week) is a good baseline, but more senior employees or those with a broader technical mandate could well need more.