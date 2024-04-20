Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
SheriffNZ

669 posts

Ultimate Geek


#312475 20-Apr-2024 12:53
Send private message

Hi team - I'm about to launch my new business and was about to press publish on the site I created via Google sites, intending to publish it to the domain (eg sheriffnz.co.nz) I own via meta name, and which my gmail account is already using. 

 

Just as I was about to click publish, I noticed that the url would be a google sites one, as a opposed to (for example) www.SheriffNz.co.nz 

 

Looking at Google Domains, they sold their business to squarespace. What's the best way to publish my website without recreating the wheel at the domain I own, rather than the google sites one?

 

Thanks for your help.

 

 

systemd
28 posts

Geek

Trusted

  #3220647 20-Apr-2024 13:36
Send private message

There's an option in your Google Sites settings to use a custom domain (see here). If you follow the wizard it should take you through the necessary steps, and you will be provided with some DNS records to create in the Metaname control panel :)

 
 
 
 

SheriffNZ

669 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #3220649 20-Apr-2024 13:57
Send private message

Thanks - are you referring to the admin console as the settings? I've found this link which seems to be for a similar thing. When I try it, it won't accept my google sites url as a valid URL (I recently published it so I'm not sure if it takes time to "sync" or something).

freitasm
BDFL - Memuneh
78931 posts

Uber Geek

Administrator
ID Verified
Trusted
Geekzone
Lifetime subscriber

  #3220655 20-Apr-2024 14:05
Send private message

Is this a static website? 




SheriffNZ

669 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #3220656 20-Apr-2024 14:06
Send private message

yeah, I think so. Just some words and a photo, with some additional pages of the same stuff.

freitasm
BDFL - Memuneh
78931 posts

Uber Geek

Administrator
ID Verified
Trusted
Geekzone
Lifetime subscriber

  #3220657 20-Apr-2024 14:12
Send private message

You could easily host on Cloudflare Pages. It's free, safe and you just need to drag and drop the files to the page:

 

 

Even if the site has some functionality you can still host on Cloudflare Pages. Here is one I'm hosting with Pages for when I need an image editor: miniPaint - image editor (freitasm.com) 

 

You would need to move your DNS records to Cloudflare, make sure your email works, etc.

 

I have Geekzone registered with Metaname and use Cloudflare for everything else.

 

I can help with that if you need - probably an hour or so, could do while on a Teams call.




SheriffNZ

669 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #3220658 20-Apr-2024 14:14
Send private message

Thanks for your help everyone. I just realised a friend of my daughter father does this stuff so I'm going to catch up with him this arvo and sort it out. I'll circle back if I have any issues, and post a resolution.

