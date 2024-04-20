Hi team - I'm about to launch my new business and was about to press publish on the site I created via Google sites, intending to publish it to the domain (eg sheriffnz.co.nz) I own via meta name, and which my gmail account is already using.

Just as I was about to click publish, I noticed that the url would be a google sites one, as a opposed to (for example) www.SheriffNz.co.nz

Looking at Google Domains, they sold their business to squarespace. What's the best way to publish my website without recreating the wheel at the domain I own, rather than the google sites one?

Thanks for your help.