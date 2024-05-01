I'm new to SharePoint, and am struggling to find an answer to what I would have thought was a basic question...

We have a SharePoint library that requires documents to be checked out before they can be edited. We have users who sync this library via OneDrive to their PC so they can access the files in File Explorer. How can they check out a file from within File Explorer?

The only way I can find to check out a file is via the site in a web browser, but that somewhat defeats the purposes of syncing to OneDrive.

Am I missing something?