Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


ForumsIT Pro and developersNeed a Server
nicmair

242 posts

Master Geek


#312847 23-May-2024 11:02
Send private message

Hi, looking for suggestions or recommendations for a replacement server.

 

 

 

Most of our stuff is hosted, but we have some stuff that we run on an on premise server, (backup AD servers, couple of building Mgt systems, nothing mission critical, important, but not mission critical)

 

 

 

The current server (which has done us bloody well), is an Intel server with 384gb Ram, 8Tb of usable disk (SAS) and 2 CPU's and runs VMware ESXi, (although we are unlikely to use VMware given recent changes there), but it's getting very long in the tooth and has just suffered another power supply failure so it's time to replace it.  Not looking at new as the cost of new is just too prohibitive for us (a charity). 

 

 

 

We are looking to replace this server with one of similar spec's and are looking for suggestions/recommendation on either reputable second providers, or if someone on here has something, (newish) they need to off load, I'd be keen to talk.

 

feel free to PM any questions or suggestion before I hit Mr Google.... 

 

 

 

Cheers   

 

Nic.

 

 

Create new topic
michaelmurfy
meow
13204 posts

Uber Geek

Moderator
ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3233748 23-May-2024 11:57
Send private message

Looping in @danfaulknor as they may know something or somebody.

 

Also for a hypervisor platform check out Proxmox. It is what I run personally and also know a bunch of businesses moving across to it also.




Michael Murphy | https://murfy.nz
Referral Links: Quic Broadband (use R122101E7CV7Q for free setup)

Are you happy with what you get from Geekzone? Please consider supporting us by subscribing.
Opinions are my own and not the views of my employer.

 
 
 
 

Shop now for Lenovo laptops and other devices (affiliate link).
lxsw20
3517 posts

Uber Geek

Subscriber

  #3233834 23-May-2024 15:57
Send private message

Thats quite a decent spec server for an AD box and a couple of management systems. What specs would you need to replace it?

danfaulknor
931 posts

Ultimate Geek

Trusted
Prodigi

  #3233840 23-May-2024 16:31
Send private message

Todd is my goto for second hand server hardware - https://www.trademe.co.nz/a/search?member_listing=2471975

 

He's here on Geekzone too but I don't remember his username off the top of my head.




they/them

 

Prodigi - Optimised IT Solutions
WebOps/DevOps, Managed IT, Hosting and Internet/WAN.

Create new topic





News and reviews »

New OPPO Watch X2 Launches in New Zealand
Posted 29-May-2025 16:08

Synology Premiers a New Lineup of Advanced Data Management Solutions
Posted 29-May-2025 16:04

Dyson Launches Its Slimmest Vaccum Cleaner PencilVac
Posted 29-May-2025 15:50

OPPO Reno13 Pro 5G ReviewÂ 
Posted 29-May-2025 15:33

Logitech Introduces New G522 Gaming Headset
Posted 21-May-2025 19:01

LG Announces New Ultragear OLED Range for 2025
Posted 20-May-2025 16:35

Sandisk Raises the Bar With WD_BLACK SN8100 NVME SSD
Posted 20-May-2025 16:29

Sony Introduces the Next Evolution of Noise Cancelling with the WH-1000XM6
Posted 20-May-2025 16:22

Samsung Reveals Its 2025 Line-up of Home Appliances and AV Solutions
Posted 20-May-2025 16:11

Hisense NZ Unveils Local 2025 ULED Range
Posted 20-May-2025 16:00

Synology Launches BeeStation Plus
Posted 20-May-2025 15:55

New Suunto Run Available in Australia and New Zealand
Posted 13-May-2025 21:00

Cricut Maker 4 Review
Posted 12-May-2025 15:18

Dynabook Launches Ultra-Light PortÃ©gÃ© Z40L-N Copilot+PC with Self-Replaceable Battery
Posted 8-May-2025 14:08

Shopify Sidekick Gets a Major Reasoning Upgrade, Plus Free Image Generation
Posted 8-May-2025 14:03








Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.

RSS feeds
Main feed
Forums feed
Copyright
©2002-2025 Geekzone®
Site features
Geekzone BI dashboard
Geekzone Badges
Geekzone Status Page

 

Affiliate links
Samsung
AliExpress
Wise
Sharesies
Hatch
GoodSync
Backblaze backup
Site Information
Subscribe to Geekzone
Privacy Statement
Forum Usage Guidelines (FUG)
Advertising
Trademark and copyright