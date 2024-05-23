Hi, looking for suggestions or recommendations for a replacement server.

Most of our stuff is hosted, but we have some stuff that we run on an on premise server, (backup AD servers, couple of building Mgt systems, nothing mission critical, important, but not mission critical)

The current server (which has done us bloody well), is an Intel server with 384gb Ram, 8Tb of usable disk (SAS) and 2 CPU's and runs VMware ESXi, (although we are unlikely to use VMware given recent changes there), but it's getting very long in the tooth and has just suffered another power supply failure so it's time to replace it. Not looking at new as the cost of new is just too prohibitive for us (a charity).

We are looking to replace this server with one of similar spec's and are looking for suggestions/recommendation on either reputable second providers, or if someone on here has something, (newish) they need to off load, I'd be keen to talk.

feel free to PM any questions or suggestion before I hit Mr Google....

Cheers

Nic.