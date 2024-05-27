Hey guys,

After years of hiring GPUs through various cloud providers for training transformer models, we are looking to build our own deep-learning rig. The major driving force for this has been availability issues although there may be some slight cost benefits also. After looking at different hardware our team would prefer 4090 GPUs. The system will have 4x 4090s so the only cooling option is water cooling.

While we usually deal with our own hardware, with no experience in water cooling the last thing we want is for leaks to damage what will be very expensive components. We have had some discussions with Computer Lounge to build this system so far but trying to get them to actually want to take on the project has been like drawing blood from a stone. I appreciate they have had some supply issues with their water cooling parts vendor (EKWB) but I don't have too much confidence we can progress this work with them anytime soon. We also want some customizations like a heat exchanger so we can hook the loop into our building's water cooling during the summer months which they are quite hesitant on installing as part of the loop it seems.

I wanted to check who else may be worth while contacting? We would prefer an NZ vendor but may be forced to look internationally.

We would be looking for something like this:

Heat exchanger seems to look like this: