Microsoft 365 Outage
danfaulknor

Prodigi

#315268 27-Jun-2024 13:40
Seeing an outage of Microsoft 365 at the moment. At least Sharepoint/Onedrive and the admin portal. Exchange/Teams seems to be working still.




robjg63
  #3253816 27-Jun-2024 13:42
I noticed that too - suddenly took a nose dive - Came on here to see if anyone else had noticed it.

 

Always good to know its not just you..




Dynamic
  #3253828 27-Jun-2024 14:03
In our portal under Service Health:

Updates
27 Jun 2024, 1:58 pm NZST
We're investigating reports indicating that users are unable to access multiple Microsoft 365 services. We're examining our service telemetry so we can identify the source of the issue and determine next troubleshooting steps.




CamH
  #3253829 27-Jun-2024 14:11
Yep, issues here too. Admin portals slow and timing out, OneDrive incredibly slow. We've also got a few clients who have secondary MX (absolutely not something we've implemented) and emails are ending up at that second MX instead of O365 which is strange.







Jiriteach
  #3253840 27-Jun-2024 14:39
Yup 

 

Users may experience issues accessing multiple Microsoft 365 services

 

ID: MO805755
Issue type: Incident

Status
Service Degradation

Impacted services
Microsoft 365 suite

Details
Title: Users may experience issues accessing multiple Microsoft 365 services

 

User impact: Users may experience issues accessing multiple Microsoft 365 services.

 

More info: Affected services include, but may not be limited to:

 

- SharePoint Online
- OneDrive for Business
- Microsoft Teams
- Exchange Online
- Exchange admin center
- Microsoft 365 admin center
- Microsoft Intune

 

Current status: We're reviewing impact details provided by affected users and analyzing recent service changes so we can isolate the source of the issue.

 

Scope of impact: Users attempting to access multiple Microsoft 365 services may be affected by this event.

 

Next update by: Thursday, June 27, 2024, at 3:00 AM UTC




Paul1977
  #3253841 27-Jun-2024 14:43
Long email delays, and I'm trying to setup some transport rules in Exchange and it throws out random errors referencing other unrelated rules. It's a bit of a mess.

Linux
  #3253845 27-Jun-2024 14:50
I noticed that to just making some changes before! Very slow and time outs

Paul1977
  #3253889 27-Jun-2024 16:11
Paul1977:

 

Long email delays, and I'm trying to setup some transport rules in Exchange and it throws out random errors referencing other unrelated rules. It's a bit of a mess.

 

 

Error message turned out to be unrelated!



k1w1k1d
  #3253900 27-Jun-2024 17:14
So that is why OneDrive was so painfully slow today.

