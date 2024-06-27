danfaulknor

Seeing an outage of Microsoft 365 at the moment. At least Sharepoint/Onedrive and the admin portal. Exchange/Teams seems to be working still.
I noticed that too - suddenly took a nose dive - Came on here to see if anyone else had noticed it.
Always good to know its not just you..
In our portal under Service Health:
Updates
27 Jun 2024, 1:58 pm NZST
We're investigating reports indicating that users are unable to access multiple Microsoft 365 services. We're examining our service telemetry so we can identify the source of the issue and determine next troubleshooting steps.
Yep, issues here too. Admin portals slow and timing out, OneDrive incredibly slow. We've also got a few clients who have secondary MX (absolutely not something we've implemented) and emails are ending up at that second MX instead of O365 which is strange.
Yup
Users may experience issues accessing multiple Microsoft 365 services
ID: MO805755
Issue type: Incident
Status
Service Degradation
Impacted services
Microsoft 365 suite
Details
Title: Users may experience issues accessing multiple Microsoft 365 services
User impact: Users may experience issues accessing multiple Microsoft 365 services.
More info: Affected services include, but may not be limited to:
- SharePoint Online
- OneDrive for Business
- Microsoft Teams
- Exchange Online
- Exchange admin center
- Microsoft 365 admin center
- Microsoft Intune
Current status: We're reviewing impact details provided by affected users and analyzing recent service changes so we can isolate the source of the issue.
Scope of impact: Users attempting to access multiple Microsoft 365 services may be affected by this event.
Next update by: Thursday, June 27, 2024, at 3:00 AM UTC
Long email delays, and I'm trying to setup some transport rules in Exchange and it throws out random errors referencing other unrelated rules. It's a bit of a mess.
I noticed that to just making some changes before! Very slow and time outs
Paul1977:
Long email delays, and I'm trying to setup some transport rules in Exchange and it throws out random errors referencing other unrelated rules. It's a bit of a mess.
Error message turned out to be unrelated!
So that is why OneDrive was so painfully slow today.