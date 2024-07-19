Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
If you need manpower recovering from the CrowdStrike issue
Unfortunately, bad updates from antivirus vendors killing computers happens from time to time.  We've never had it happen to our clients, but that's possibly luck as it has happened to some big name security companies.  While it's early in the incident, if I'm reading correctly many machines will recover but some will need manual intervention to get them up and running.

 

If any of our fellow IT support companies have a number of machines in or near Auckland that need manual intervention to get up and running and you'd like some extra hands, DM me and I'll rouse our troops.




danfaulknor
Great idea!

Same here for Invercargill/Southland




hsvhel
That's a great gesture! 




freitasm
BDFL - Memuneh
Thank you, folks.




Johnk
This is awesome.

I would raise my hands to help but I would be of no use haha

Just an amateur geek over here.

saf

saf
Great stuff @Dynamic.

 

Adding in our teams across Canterbury & South Canterbury if of any assistance to anyone impacted.




cws82us
Time to move most systems to Linux




 

ANglEAUT
cws82us: Time to move most systems to Linux

 

While that was my initial reaction as well, the blame lies with CrowdStrike. Many Windows systems remained running, i.e. those not using CrowdStrike.




michaelmurfy
meow
meow
I know I am only one person but putting my hand up for any assistance around Kapiti / Wellington if required.




Tinkerisk
ANglEAUT:

 

cws82us: Time to move most systems to Linux

 

While that was my initial reaction as well, the blame lies with CrowdStrike. Many Windows systems remained running, i.e. those not using CrowdStrike.

 

 

For a long time now, I've only been allowed to run Windows as a VM and only for (rapidly diminishing) software that is not available under Linux. 

 

 




freitasm
BDFL - Memuneh
These "Linux" comments don't help this thread.




gehenna
I've been waiting for the Linux nonsense to pop up.  It's entirely irrelevant to the problem.  Any OS can be bricked by an update.  The world isn't going to replatform from an outage.  Most Crowdstrike customers won't even move to a different product after this. 

Ruphus
Just putting this out there but the same thing happened with Redhat and CrowdStrike last month.

 

Kernel panic observed after booting 5.14.0-427.13.1.el9_4.x86_64 by falcon-sensor process. - Red Hat Customer Portal

Tinkerisk
gehenna:

 

I've been waiting for the Linux nonsense to pop up.  It's entirely irrelevant to the problem.  Any OS can be bricked by an update.  The world isn't going to replatform from an outage.  Most Crowdstrike customers won't even move to a different product after this. 

 

 

What you say is correct. But the problem is the dependency on Windows, not the Windows nonsense itself. So carry on, business as usual. 😁

 

 




TheoM
michaelmurfy:

 

I know I am only one person but putting my hand up for any assistance around Kapiti / Wellington if required.

 

 

Also only one person, but I can get (most) places in Canterbury on short notice




cyril7
Hi probably a bit late, but anyone who needs machines to be attended in the southern Manawatu/Levin area, I too am available.

 

Cyril

