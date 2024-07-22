Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Cloudflare Network Performance Issues in New Zealand
amanzi

Amanzi
#315514 22-Jul-2024 15:31
Cloudflare are having network issues in NZ: https://www.cloudflarestatus.com/

 

 

 

 

Was affecting my home network and I'm seeing random issues with different sites.

 

Even https://one.one.one.one can't be resolved.

 

 

danfaulknor
  #3262928 22-Jul-2024 15:34
They've dropped off all the NZ internet exchanges (AKL-IX, MegaIX etc) too




Brumfondl
  #3262929 22-Jul-2024 15:35
This will explain why I lost most of my internet for a while. Seems to be running properly now though.





danfaulknor
  #3262930 22-Jul-2024 15:36
Brumfondl:

 

This will explain why I lost most of my internet for a while. Seems to be running properly now though.

 

 

It took a little while for BGP hold timers to expire, dropping the routes to Cloudflare pointing at their NZ nodes, and now we're hitting Australia instead.




amanzi

Amanzi
  #3262934 22-Jul-2024 15:49
I went on to the @Voyager website to look for any issues. Their status button relies on Cloudflare being up because they use 3rd party libraries hosted by Cloudflare. This button wasn't able to be displayed while Cloudflare was down:

 

 

Also, their website still includes the Polyfill library:

 

 

They must have missed the news about the supply chain attack: https://www.bleepingcomputer.com/news/security/polyfillio-javascript-supply-chain-attack-impacts-over-100k-sites/

 

 

mattwnz
  #3262937 22-Jul-2024 15:57
I think the Geekzone website wasn't loading for a short period, guessing it could use cloudflare too.

shrub
  #3262950 22-Jul-2024 16:12
Looks like they flicked over to Aussie servers pretty quickly.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

allan
  #3263027 22-Jul-2024 17:21
Explains why my tunnels into home were timing out for a bit.



K8Toledo
  #3263030 22-Jul-2024 17:23
Just now.

 

danfaulknor
  #3263032 22-Jul-2024 17:25
Our peering sessions are back up, but we are missing 1.0.0.0/24 and 1.1.1.0/24 (among others probably, but those are the notable two) so Australia is next closest (for us, and probably most)

 

 




