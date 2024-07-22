Cloudflare are having network issues in NZ: https://www.cloudflarestatus.com/
Was affecting my home network and I'm seeing random issues with different sites.
Even https://one.one.one.one can't be resolved.
They've dropped off all the NZ internet exchanges (AKL-IX, MegaIX etc) too
This will explain why I lost most of my internet for a while. Seems to be running properly now though.
Brumfondl:
It took a little while for BGP hold timers to expire, dropping the routes to Cloudflare pointing at their NZ nodes, and now we're hitting Australia instead.
I went on to the @Voyager website to look for any issues. Their status button relies on Cloudflare being up because they use 3rd party libraries hosted by Cloudflare. This button wasn't able to be displayed while Cloudflare was down:
Also, their website still includes the Polyfill library:
They must have missed the news about the supply chain attack: https://www.bleepingcomputer.com/news/security/polyfillio-javascript-supply-chain-attack-impacts-over-100k-sites/
I think the Geekzone website wasn't loading for a short period, guessing it could use cloudflare too.
Looks like they flicked over to Aussie servers pretty quickly.
Explains why my tunnels into home were timing out for a bit.
Our peering sessions are back up, but we are missing 1.0.0.0/24 and 1.1.1.0/24 (among others probably, but those are the notable two) so Australia is next closest (for us, and probably most)