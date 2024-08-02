Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
RealMe Certificate Revoked
#315652 2-Aug-2024 18:52
Digicert has revoked thousands of certificates with a 24-hour notice due to domain validation problems.

 

Website owners have received emails, and this has been well-publicised.

 

Good job, NZ government:

 




  #3267690 2-Aug-2024 18:54
Whoops. I’ve been waiting for the effects of this to rear its ugly head. They’re fixing that site overnight by the looks.




  #3267692 2-Aug-2024 18:57
There's a scheduled outage tomorrow morning to replace the cert.

 

https://developers.realme.govt.nz/events-and-announcements

 

 

  #3267698 2-Aug-2024 19:03
amanzi:

 

There's a scheduled outage tomorrow morning to replace the cert.

 

https://developers.realme.govt.nz/events-and-announcements

 

 

An eight-hour window to change it...

 

I think this is a bit slow and should've been done earlier. I mean, other agencies can't access the API without the bundles but the API is not working anyway.




  #3267743 2-Aug-2024 21:27
An 8 hour window to replace a certificate? That's got to be contractors lol.




  #3267745 2-Aug-2024 21:34
I imagine there are many things, like coordinating other agencies using the certificate bundles, etc.

 

But my point is that the service is down anyway, so changing their certificate now or later doesn't matter. So why put a window so wide and late? 




  #3267748 2-Aug-2024 21:45
The RealMe login service is still operational at the moment. I'm not sure exactly which parts of it are down, but I just logged into the NZTA app with my RealMe account and it worked.

 

The change window might be 8 hours but the DIA change is 4 hours, and then agencies can start their work from 8am. Even 4 hours sounds long, but there will be a lot of ceremonies, testing, coordination, and contingencies to work through. 

  #3267752 2-Aug-2024 22:04
interesting, we got emails at work this morning that some realme services would be down tomorrow as part of some upgrade work.




  #3267761 2-Aug-2024 22:58
Maybe a rebranded name will make it all better. Something like unRealMe?

  #3267765 2-Aug-2024 23:29
freitasm: So why put a window so wide and late?

I have no involvement or inside knowledge. In this case the predictable and planned 24 hour outage may have been the preferred option for everyone in the ecosystem compared to unpredictable results of a restart in a hellscape of failing and partially failing services potentially including 3rd and 4th parties.

  #3267784 3-Aug-2024 08:30
  #3267799 3-Aug-2025 09:45
Hopefully, they put a reminder is somones calendar who will still be there in 12 months!

