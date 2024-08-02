Digicert has revoked thousands of certificates with a 24-hour notice due to domain validation problems.
Website owners have received emails, and this has been well-publicised.
Good job, NZ government:
There's a scheduled outage tomorrow morning to replace the cert.
https://developers.realme.govt.nz/events-and-announcements
An eight-hour window to change it...
I think this is a bit slow and should've been done earlier. I mean, other agencies can't access the API without the bundles but the API is not working anyway.
An 8 hour window to replace a certificate? That's got to be contractors lol.
I imagine there are many things, like coordinating other agencies using the certificate bundles, etc.
But my point is that the service is down anyway, so changing their certificate now or later doesn't matter. So why put a window so wide and late?
The RealMe login service is still operational at the moment. I'm not sure exactly which parts of it are down, but I just logged into the NZTA app with my RealMe account and it worked.
The change window might be 8 hours but the DIA change is 4 hours, and then agencies can start their work from 8am. Even 4 hours sounds long, but there will be a lot of ceremonies, testing, coordination, and contingencies to work through.
interesting, we got emails at work this morning that some realme services would be down tomorrow as part of some upgrade work.
Balm its gone!
Maybe a rebranded name will make it all better. Something like unRealMe?
freitasm: So why put a window so wide and late?
Hopefully, they put a reminder is somones calendar who will still be there in 12 months!