PC Tech in Rotorua
#315782 15-Aug-2024 16:13
I have a long time, retired client and his wife who makes the trip to Auckland for us to look at her computers issues, which she saves up and asks us to fix all at once, every 3-6 months. 

 

They are lovely, but we have suggested they don't need a business focused MSP to look after her and suggested she find local support for her convenience. We aren't any longer geared to do this type of support.

 

Can anyone recommend someone good, patient, honest and reliable we could refer her to, to help her out with her generally very simple IT support needs? There are 2 laptops, office 365, and generally just simple queries/problems.

 

 

 

TIA

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

BlakJak
  #3272938 17-Aug-2024 16:43
I know a guy in Paeroa which is at least a bit closer. Not Rotorua, sorry.




