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ForumsIT Pro and developersCloudflare notifications delayed ?

xpd

xpd

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#316090 16-Sep-2024 08:13
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We have multiple domains at work, all using Cloudflare for DNS etc. Recently, I got an email from CF advising that one of the domains had a huge spike in traffic, 80% more than usual. Thing was, the timeframe involved was 48 hours earlier. Thought it was a bit odd there was such a large gap in between the "attack" and the notification.

 

Then today, same thing on a different domain, 60% more traffic than usual, 48 hrs ago, but only just sent the notification.

 

Anyone else have this issue with CF notifications ?

 

 




XPD / Gavin

 

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freitasm
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  #3282456 16-Sep-2024 08:28
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Yes, this is "normal".

 

I use New Relic to ingest the web server logs. It calculates a baseline profile, and if the number of events exceeds that baseline for a certain time, it raises an alert. I send this alert via email and a Slacker channel I use for server notices.

 

There's a 100 GB data ingestion/month free tier.

 




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  #3282468 16-Sep-2024 09:10
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Cheers for that, will take a look. 




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