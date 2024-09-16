We have multiple domains at work, all using Cloudflare for DNS etc. Recently, I got an email from CF advising that one of the domains had a huge spike in traffic, 80% more than usual. Thing was, the timeframe involved was 48 hours earlier. Thought it was a bit odd there was such a large gap in between the "attack" and the notification.

Then today, same thing on a different domain, 60% more traffic than usual, 48 hrs ago, but only just sent the notification.

Anyone else have this issue with CF notifications ?